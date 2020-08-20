Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

BREAKING: Premier League announces 2020/2021 fixtures, dates – Defending Champions Champions will kick off the 2020/2021 season by hosting Leeds Utd.

It would be the first time in 16 years the Marcelo Bielsa-tutored Leeds will play in the EPL after a dramatic promotion season.

The match holds on September 12 at Anfield.

Tottenham host Everton while Arsenal travel to newly-promoted Fulham.

Chelsea are away to Brighton on the opening weekend.

City and Liverpool are scheduled to meet on the weekends of November 7 at the Etihad and February 6 at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s men do not face traditional rivals Manchester United until 2021 with the Red Devils visiting Anfield on January 16 and Liverpool heading to Old Trafford on May 1.