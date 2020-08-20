Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigerian Army DSSC 26/2021 Recruitment portal 2020 – recruitment.army.mil.ng: Applications are invited from eligible Nigerians for commission into the Nigerian Army (NA) as Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) officers – Apply here!

The DSSC is open to both civilians and serving military personnel. Only serving military personnel sponsored to civil institutions by any of the Services of the Nigerian Armed Forces shall be considered.

Nigerian Army DSSC 26/2021 Recruitment 2020

The Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Recruitment registration portal is https://recruitment.army.mil.ng/ OR https://ims.army.mil.ng/

Nigerian Army Direct Short Service Commission Recruitment: The Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) is a type of commission in the Nigerian Army which is open to both civilians and serving military personnel. The training provides the avenue for the enlistment of degree holders who are professionals in specified fields. Training period for this type of commission is usually 6 months of intensive military training and successful candidates are commissioned as Lieutenant.

Current Openings for Nigerian Army DSSC 26/2021 Recruitment 2020.

CORPS AND SERVICES

Applications should be into any of the following Corps and Services of the NA:

Nigerian Army Engineers . Applicants must possess a minimum of BSc (Engr), B Engr (Second Class Lower) degree or HND (Lower Credit) in any of the following areas: Civil Engineering, Quantity Survey, Architectural Engineering, Building Technology and Geographic Information Systems. Such academic fields must be registered with the Nigerian Society of Engineers and Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) or regulating professional bodies.

b. Nigerian Army Signals . Applicants must possess a minimum of BSc, B Tech, B Engr (Second Class Lower) degree or HND (Lower Credit) in any of the following areas: Electrical/Electronic Engineering, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Cyber Security, Software Development, Software Engineering, Telecommunications Engineering, Control Systems Engineering, Network Design and Engineering, UAV Pilot, Geographic Information Systems Engineering, Microwave Engineering, Database Management Engineering and Administration, Project Management Engineering and Systems Control Engineering.

Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps. Applicants must possess a minimum of BSc, B Engr, B Tech, BA (Second Class Lower) degree or HND (Lower Credit) in any of the following areas: Software Development, Mobile (Android/IOS) Development, Ethical Hacking/Penetration testing, Cyber Security, Digital Forensic Analysis, Geographic Information Systems Analysis, Database Administration, Satellite Imaging and Remote Sensing, Data Analysis, Network Security Analysis, Artificial Intelligence, Linguistics (French, Arabic, Kanuri, Fulfulde/interpreters), Graphic Design and Animation, Social Media Analysis and Computer Science. Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport . Applicants must possess a minimum of BSc, BA (Second Class Lower) degree or HND (Lower Credit) in any of the following areas: Catering and Hotel Management, Hospitality Service, Transport and Logistics, Business Administration, Fire and Safety. A good working experience will be an added advantage. Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps . Applicants must possess a minimum of BSc, B Engr, BA (Second Class Lower) degree or HND (Lower Credit) in any of the following areas: Physcis, Chemistry, Mathematics, Computer Science, Procurement, Textile Technology/Leather Works, Printing Technology, Purchasing & Supply, Biochemistry, Logistics Management Chemical Engineering. Nigerian Army Electrical and Mechanical Engineers . Applicants must possess a minimum of B Eng, BSc (Eng) (Second Class Lower) degree or HND (Lower Credit) in any of the following areas: Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering, Electrical/Electronics Engineering, Automotive Engineering, Weapon Engineering, Computer Engineering and Material/Metallurgical Engineering. Such academic fields must be registered with the Nigerian Society of Engineers and Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) or regulating professional bodies. Nigerian Army Medical Corps . All applicants for Medical Corps are expected to present proof of registration with their professional regulatory bodies and current practicing license.

(1) Medical and Dental Consultants . Applicants could belong to either of the following fields of specialization such as General Surgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, Anesthesia, Neuro-Surgery, Cardiothoracic, ENT Surgery, Physicians (Cardiologists, Endocrinologist, Nephrologists and Neurologists), Ophthalmologists as well as Obstetrics and Gynecologists, Pediatricians and Family Physicians. Applicants must also consider the following criteria:

(a) Must be Fellow of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria or equivalent Postgraduate Medical College.

(b) Not be more than 40 years of age by January 2021.

(c) Must have full registration of Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) for the undergraduate degree and additional qualification registration as appropriate.

(d) Must have current MDCN license to practice as a specialist.

(2) General Duty Medical/Dental Officers . Applicants must possess MBBS/BDS or equivalent with not more than 5 years post – qualification experience and must be fully registered with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

(3) Optometrists . Applicants must possess Doctor of Optometry (O.D.) degree and must be registered with the appropriate professional body.

(4) Dental Therapists/Dental Surgery Assistant and Dental Technologists . Applicants must possess Higher Diplomas and must be fully registered with relevant professional bodies.

(5) Clinical Psychologists . Applicants must possess BSc in Clinical Psychology.

(6) Nurses . Applicants must possess BSc Nursing and fully registered with the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

(7) Pharmacists . Applicants must possess Bachelor of Pharmacy and must be fully registered with the Pharmacist Council of Nigeria.

(8) Professionals Allied to Medicine . Applicants must possess a minimum of Second Class Lower degree in any of the following areas: Radiology – Medical Image Science, Hospital Administration, BMLS, AIMLS, and AIMLT – Medical Laboratory Science, Physiotherapy, Environmental Health Workers, Nutrition/Dietetics, Health Service Administration and Health Information Management, Occupational Therapy and Speech Therapy.

Nigerian Army Band Corps . Applicants must possess a minimum of BA (Second Class Lower) degree or HND Lower Credit or equivalent in Music with L.R.A.M and A.R.C.M. Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police . Applicants must possess LLB BL, and a minimum of BSc, BA (Second Class Lower) degree or HND (Lower Credit) in any of the following areas: Criminology, Sociology, Psychology, Computer Science, Statistics, Forensic Science and Veterinary Medicine. Nigerian Army Finance Corps . Applicants must possess a minimum of BA (Second Class Lower) degree or HND (Lower Credit) in any of the following areas: Accountancy, Information and Computer Technology, Business & Financial Management, Insurance, Registration with any of the following Professional Accountancy qualification is compulsory:ICAN, ANAN, ACMA, ACCA, ACA. Nigerian Army Education Corps . Applicants must possess a minimum of Second Class Lower degree in any of the following areas: BSc (Ed) or BA (Ed) in Library/Information Science, Guidance and Counseling, Linguistics and Literature in (French, Portuguese, English, Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, Fulfulde, Arabic, Efik/Ibibio, Kanuri Languages), History, Creative Art, Agricultural Science, Archives, Museology and Educational Psychology. Note: All applicants for Education Corps, are expected to present proof of registration with their professional regulatory bodies.

l. Directorate of Chaplain Services (Protestant) .Applicants must possess minimum of BA (Second Class Lower) degree in Theology/Divinity from any of the Seminaries/Universities recognized by the NA Directorate of Chaplain Services (Protestant). Applicants must belong to one of the 18 major denominations of the protestant faith. Soldier applicants must have served the NA with a minimum of 6 years experience in Chaplaincy work and must be vetted and recommended by the NA Directorate of Chaplain Services (Protestant). Applicants must provide proof of Ordination, attestation and certification by an ordained Bishop.

Directorate of Chaplain Services (Roman Catholic) . Applicants must possess a minimum of Bachelor (Second Class Lower) degree in any of the following areas: Philosophy and Theology from a Roman Catholic approved seminary, affiliated to a National Universities Commission accredited by a University or Urbanian University, Rome. Applicants must have good standing in the church and be released by a Diocesan Bishop with a proof of ordination. Applicants must be vetted and recommended by the NA Directorate of Chaplain Services (Roman Catholic). Directorate of Islamic Affairs . Applicants must possess a minimum of BA, B Ed (Second Class Lower) degree in Arabic and Islamic Studies, LLB Sharia and Arabic Language from recognized Nigerian universities, Azhar University, Cairo or Saudi University. Each applicant would be required to produce testimony of excellent character from a reputable Islamic religious organization in Nigeria. Applicants must be able to speak Arabic and English Language. Directorate of Legal Service . Applicants must possess LLB BL from a recognized institution. A minimum of 2 years post Law School legal practice is required and applicants must present evidence of such. Directorate of Army Public Relations . Applicants must possess a minimum of BSc, BA (Second Class Lower) degree or HND (Lower Credit) in Mass Communication, Audio Visual Technology, Television and Film Production, Information Technology, Public Relations, Journalism, Communication and Theatre Arts, Printing Technology, International Relations and Political Science, Newspaper and Print Technology, Radio Production, Broadcasting and Public Administration. Applicants must have evidence of Membership of any Professional body relating to media operation and journalism. Directorate of Army Physical Training . Applicants must possess a minimum of BSc or BA (Second Class Lower) degree or HND (Lower Credit) in any of the following areas: Human Kinetics and Health Education, Sports Management, Sport Coaching, Sports Psychology, Sport Physiology, Sports Marketing and Exercise and Sports Science. Directorate of Army Aviation . Applicants must possess a minimum of BSc/B Eng (Second Class Lower) degree or HND (Lower Credit) with other relevant trade qualification from government – approved institutions for the following fields: Aerospace/Aeronautical Engineering, Aircraft Maintenance Mechanical Engineering, Meteorology and Air Traffic Control and Communications.

Nigerian Army DSSC 26/2021 Recruitment Entry Requirements.

All applicants must satisfy the following conditions:

a. Be a Nigerian as defined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. b. Be a male or female between the ages of 20 and 30 years, while medical consultants be not more than 40 years of age by January 2021. c. Be medically, mentally and physically fit according to NA standards. d. Be recommended and attested to his/her good character by at least 2 recognizable referees who is either a Local Government Chairman/Secretary or an officer of the Armed Forces not below the rank of a Lieutenant Colonel and equivalent or an Assistant Commissioner of Police and above who must hail from the applicant’s state of origin. Passport photographs of referees must be affixed to the letter of attestation. e. Applicants must submit a letter of Attestation from their former institutions. f. Measure in height at least 1.68m (for male) and 1.65m (for female). g. Must not have been convicted by any court of law. Military personnel applying must be free from any disciplinary case and endorsed by the applicant’s Commanding Officer/Commander. h. Possess at least a first degree with not less than Second Class Lower Division or HND of not less than Lower Credit from any accredited institution of learning. i. Possess valid birth certificate endorsed by the National Population Commission, Hospital or Local Government Council or valid age declaration. j. Possess a valid certificate of state of origin. k. Applicants must possess NYSC discharge certificate or a valid exemption as appropriate. l. Graduates with professional qualifications must be duly registered by relevant regulating bodies recognized by Nigerian Laws at the commencement of cadet training. m. Only post-secondary academic credentials obtained from 2011 to date will be considered. n. Applicants must present valid contact addresses and telephone numbers of parent/guardians and Next of Kin. o. Candidates must not have any body inscriptions or tattoos. p. Candidates must tender all original copies of educational certificates (primary to post secondary). q. Service personnel must present valid military identity cards and letters of recommendations by their Commanding Officers/Commanders. They must also present valid letter(s) of NA sponsorship to tertiary academic institutions. Additionally, they must have served for a period of not less than 5 years in the unit. r. Candidates must not belong to any cult/society/fraternity. s. All female applicants are advised to seek commission into specialist corps like Medical, Legal Service, Supply and Transport or Army Public Relations.

Requirements

Minimium Age 20 Maximium Age 30 Minimium Height 1.65 Minimium Grade Second Class – Lower Division Application Period 19 Aug 20 – 29 Sep 20

CONDITIONS OF SERVICE

Direct Short Service Commission will be granted for a total of 15 years, for an initial period of 8 years, renewable yearly for another period of 7 years. Direct Regular Commission may be granted on conversion after 3 years as a commissioned officer.

Conversion to Direct Regular Commission is not automatic but based on application by an eligible commissioned officer. It is however based on availability of vacancy and other criteria that are or will be in force from time to time. All graduating officer cadets must sign an acceptance of the terms and conditions governing the Direct Short Service Commission before they are granted commission into the Nigerian Army. The reckonable period of service for civilians who become commissioned officers will be based on the date of commencement of cadet training while that of military personnel applicants would be date of enlistment. Medical Consultant Officers on successful completion of military training shall be granted the rank of Major. Officer cadets who successfully complete the military training shall be granted the rank of Lieutenant with seniority effective date of commission except for medical consultants.

How to Apply for Nigerian Army DSSC 26/2021 Recruitment 2020.

Applications are to be made online free of charge from 18 August 2020 to 29 September 2020.

How to apply :

Go online and visit Nigerian Army webpage at: recruitment.army.mil.ng and choose SSC or DSSC option from the page.

and choose SSC or DSSC option from the page. You will be redirected to the page where you can read the qualification criteria for the ongoing SSC and DSSC courses.

Click on the “Apply Now” button for the SSC or DSSC as per your qualification.

At the prompt, you will be required to select if you are serving/have served in the Armed Forces of Nigeria, choose the appropriate option and proceed.

If you do not have an account click on “Sign Up” (a verification will be sent to you email) or enter you login details and log in.

Fill out the form and ensure all required documents listed below are uploaded: (a) Passport photograph. (b) Educational certificates. (c) Evidence of membership of any professional body. (d) Certificate of state of origin. (e) Birth certificate or age declaration.



For DSSC applicants, note that the qualification selections available to you are dependent on the preferred corps selected.

Print Out . Applicants must print out their online generated photo-slip on completion of their application. The first page is to be signed by the Registrar of any Court of Law while the second page is to be signed by the applicants’ Local Government Chairman/Secretary or any military officer of the rank of Lieutenant Colonel or equivalent and above who hails from an applicant’s state of origin. Successful applicants would be required to take a written examination at selected examination centres selected by applicants or assigned as appropriate. Successful candidates would also present their printed photo-slips at Examination Centres and subsequently to the Selection Board during interview.

Nigerian Army DSSC 26/2021 Recruitment Closing Date



All applications must be submitted online not later than 29 September 2020.

FURTHER INQUIRY

For further inquiry, please call 08179269294 and 08109959294 between 0800 – 1800 hours daily.