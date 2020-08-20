Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Npower Releases Fresh Notification on Batch C Application – Npower have Notified Batch C applicants regarding their application, applicants were yet to receive confirmation for the online application they did over a month ago.

However, some applicants are currently receiving email confirmation with respect to their application.

The email confirmation simply buttresses the fact that persons who applied for the program, successfully did it

See proof of email confirmation below;

Volunteers are hereby obliged to check their email address and confirm therein in order to proceed to the next phase of the application.

It’s looking like proper verification is ongoing in due course, applicants who meet the required prerequisite will definitely be informed to proceed further.

You are only required to stay glued to your e-mail address should Incase NPOWER releases fresher update regarding your application.

Do not hesitate to comply with any directives from NPOWER.

Share this information to others to see and acquaint them as well.