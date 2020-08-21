Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Buhari lists 774,000 jobs, CAMA, others as second-term achievements: The Presidency on Friday listed 35 policies, programmes and projects as the second-term achievements of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

Buhari, who won his reelection in 2019 after defeating opposition Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, with about four million votes in the February 23 poll, had on August 21 of the same year, inaugurated his second-term cabinet.

The Presidency in a statement via its Twitter handle, @NGRPresident, on Friday, listed, amongst others, the “presidential assent to a landmark Bill amending the Companies and Allied Matters Act.”

Buhari had on August 7 signed into law, the Companies and Allied Matters Bill, 2020. The bill which has been passed by the National Assembly replaced the 1990 CAMA.

The controversial law has been rejected by the Christian Association of Nigeria which described as “satanic”, section 839 (1) and (2) of the law that empowers the supervising minister “to suspend trustees of an association (in this case, the church) and appoint the interim managers to manage the affairs of the association for some given reasons.”

See full list of Buhari’s second-term achievements released by the Presidency: