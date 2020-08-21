Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nasarawa State Npower Exited Volunteers Screening Announcement – This is to inform the general public that the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development is requesting for the information from the exiting Batches A and B NPower beneficiaries as follows:

Name of the beneficiary

Phone Number

Email Address

Residential Address

State of Residence

Local Govt of Residence

Highest Qualification

Nature of the Programme

In view of the above, all the affected beneficiaries from Nasarawa State are strongly advised to forward their information to the website: https://nasarawastatesip.com/npower for further necessary action.

On this note, the general public is kindly requested to give this exercise the attention and seriousness it deserves, please.

Sign:

Imran Jibrin

SSA on Humanitarian Affairs/Focal Person,

Nasarawa State Social Intervention Programmes.