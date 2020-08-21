Nasarawa State Npower Exited Volunteers Screening Announcement – This is to inform the general public that the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development is requesting for the information from the exiting Batches A and B NPower beneficiaries as follows:
- Name of the beneficiary
- Phone Number
- Email Address
- Residential Address
- State of Residence
- Local Govt of Residence
- Highest Qualification
- Nature of the Programme
In view of the above, all the affected beneficiaries from Nasarawa State are strongly advised to forward their information to the website: https://nasarawastatesip.com/npower for further necessary action.
On this note, the general public is kindly requested to give this exercise the attention and seriousness it deserves, please.
Sign:
Imran Jibrin
SSA on Humanitarian Affairs/Focal Person,
Nasarawa State Social Intervention Programmes.
Be the first to comment