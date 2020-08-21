Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigeria Police Screening Date & Venue Announced – See Requirements: The Nigeria Police Force has announced that the screening of candidates who applied to join the force as constables will commence from August 24 to September 16.

The Nigeria Police Force said physical and credential screening for candidates who applied for the constable recruitment exercise will commence from August 24, to September 6, 2020.

The NPF, in a statement on Thursday, asked all candidates, who successfully completed the online recruitment registration exercise to proceed for the physical and credential screening at designated locations within their state.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, reiterates that the recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation.

According to the statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, applicants are to appear at the various screening venues in their clean white T-shirts and shorts.

Mba said applicants are expected to come with their National Identity Number; original and duplicate copies of credentials, (O’ Level results); certificate of origin and birth certificate or declaration of age neatly arranged in two white flat files with recent passport photographs.

He directed the applicants to appear at the screening centres in clean white T-shirts and shorts for the exercise which would take place at designated locations in each state and the Federal Capital Territory.

Mba further stated that specific guidelines for each state would be announced by the Police Public Relations Officers in the 36 state commands and the FCT.

The police spokesman also noted that the screening and other aspects of the recruitment would be carried out in strict compliance with the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

He, therefore, directed all applicants to come with the printout of application submission confirmation page and a duly completed guarantor’s form.

Mba also advised the applicants to be careful of online imposters, scammers, and other criminal elements who might want to take advantage of the recruitment process to dupe innocent candidates.

He said anyone found wanting will be arrested and prosecuted.

Mba also noted that any candidate who failed to present the requirements will not be considered for the screening.