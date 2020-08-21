Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NPower Test Screening Questions 2020 Current Repeated questions – NPower Test Screening Questions 2020: The N-Power Assessment Tests date 2020 has been set to commence anytime soon. Job seekers who applied for N-Power TAX will be screen before others. Below are random repeated questions for N-power screening preparation 2020 – See how to take test here!

NPower Test Screening Questions 2020

Q 1. The last time Nkechi was at school was on Saturday. She was first absent for four days before that. Today is Tuesday, . When was Nkechi first absent? Give the day and date.

Select one:

Monday, September 12 Tuesday, September 13 Wednesday, September 14 Thursday, September. 15

Q 2. Must I come back home before 11 p.m? No, you _______

Select one:

needn’t can’t don’t mustn’t None of the options

Q 3: Nigeria became a Republic in

Select one:

1963 1960 1979 1975 1980

Q4: In words number 14 can be written as _________

Select one:

Fortin. Fourtin. Forteen. Fourteen.

Q5: Where is your father? At __________.

Select one:

Mr. Green’s Mr. Green Mr. Greens Mr. Greens’ All of the options

Q 6: The first executive president of Nigeria is

Select one:

Alh. Shehu Shagari Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe Alh Abubakir Tafawa Balewa Chief Obafemi Awolowo Alh Musa Yar’adua

Q 7: A number is greater than 3 but less than 8. Also the number is greater than 6 but less than 10. What is the number?

Select one:

5 6 7 8

Q 8: All of us had a good time at the picnic last Sunday. Pity you weren’t therE. I really ______ come, but I was looking after my mother in hospital.

Select one:

should have need have must ought to None of the options

Q 9: Nigeria’s Presidential Villa is located in

Select one:

Aso Rock, Abuja Obasanjo Farms, Otta Dodan Barracks, Lagos Asokoro, Abuja Chibok, Borno

Q 10: The police announced that they were yet to APPREHEND the criminals

Select one:

arrest prosecute charge interrogated None of the option

Npower Community Education Questions 2019

Question 1

Was he present at the meeting? He _____ not have attended it, for he was busy repairing his computer all the time.

Select one:gg

must might could should shall

Question 2

A teacher is __________ correct.

Select one:

not necessary always necessary not always necessarily not always not necessarily always None of the options

Question 3

Why didn’t Tom come to the party last night? He ______ not have wanted to see me.

Select one:

might would could should must

Question 4

Because of the hard times, many workers now live in a state of _________ poverty

Select one:

abject affluent repulsive imaginable unpardonable

Question 5

Q: Nigeria’s Presidential Villa is located in

Select one:

Aso Rock, Abuja Obasanjo Farms, Otta Dodan Barracks, Lagos Asokoro, Abuja Chibok, Borno

Question 6

Q: The acronym FAAN stands for____________

Select one:

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Federal Airports Agency of Nigeria Federal Airspace Authority of Nigeria Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria None of the options

Question 7

Q: Research has shown that sugar can contribute to all but one of the following illnesses.

Select one:

typhoid hypertension diabetes obesity tooth decay

Question 8

A clock strikes once at 1 o’clock (am or pm), twice at 2 o’clock (am or pm), thrice at 3 o’clock (am or pm) and so on. How many times will it strike in 24 hours?

Select one:

78 136 156 196

Question 9

What is 999 times 100.0?

Select one:

199.0 999.0 9990 99900

Not yet answered

Question text

An acute angle is __________

Select one:

90 degrees. less than 90 degrees. more than 90 degrees. None of these.

Question 11

Are you willing to be deployed to a rural area?

Select one:

YES NO

Question 12

At this time, do you have any computer programming or software development skills?

Select one:

YES NO

Question 13

At this time, which one or a combination of these devices do you own:

Select one or more:

Laptop Tablet Smartphone ( mobile phones with Internet capabilities)

Question 14

Do you have any physical disability?

Select one:

Yes No

Question 15

Gender?

Select one:

Male Female

Question 17

What is your current employment status?

Full-time Freelance Part-time Unemployed

Npower Health Questions 2017: Online Assessment Test – Part 1

Question 1

Look! The clouds are gathering. Yes, I’m afraid it ______ be pouring down soon.

Select one:

must should could Might can

Question 2

Q: Albert Einstein, Sir Isaac Newton, and Charles Darwin have something in common

Select one:

They were all famous Artists None of the options They were all famous Poets They were all famous Scientists

Q3: Research has shown that sugar can contribute to all but one of the following illnesses.

Select one:

hypertension tooth decay obesity typhoid diabetes

Question 4

Dayo read 4/5th of a story book which has 500 pages. How many pages of the book is not yet read by Dayo?

Select one:

60 100 80 60

Question 5

10 is equal to _________

Select one:

1 None of these. -1 +1

Question 6

What is a faint?

Select one:

A sign of flu. Brief loss of consciousness. An unexpected collapse. A response to fear

Question 7

CHN is a community-based practice. Which best explains this statement?

Select one:

The service are based on the available resources within the community The nurse has to conduct community diagnosis to determine nursing needs and problems Priority setting is based on the magnitude of the health problems identified The service is provided in the natural environment of people

Question 8

What is an open fracture?

Select one:

A fracture in which the bone ends can move around. A fracture in which the bone has bent and split. Fracture which causes complications such as a punctured lung. A fracture in which the bone is exposed as the skin is broken.

Question 9

You are a lone first aider and have an unconscious non-breathing adult, what should you do first?

Select one:

Call 911/112 requesting AED (defibrillator) and ambulance. Give two initial rescue breaths. Give five initial rescue breaths. Start CPR with 30 chest compressions.

Question 10

Are you willing to be deployed to a rural area?

Select one:

NO YES

Question text

At this time, do you have any computer programming or software development skills?

Select one:

NO YES

Question 12

At this time, which one or a combination of these devices do you own:

Select one or more:

Tablet Smartphone ( mobile phones with Internet capabilities) Laptop

Question 13

Do you have any physical disability?

Select one:

No Yes

Question 14

Gender?

Select one:

Male Female

Question 15

What is your current employment status?

Select one:

Freelance Part-time Full-time Unemployed

Question 17

________ she could not make it to the President’s inaugural ceremony but she explained the situation to His Excellency.

Select one:

For each reason or another For the other reason One reason or the other None of the options For one reason and another.

Npower Health Past Questions 2019 – Part 2

1 The principal’s quarters are out of bounds to students. This means that the quarters are

Select one:

outside the school boundary too far for students to go there None of the options not open to students for finding students

Question 2

Q: Research has shown that sugar can contribute to all but one of the following illnesses.

Select one:

diabetes typhoid tooth decay hypertension obesity

Question 3

Q: Who is the current Vice-President of Nigeria?

Select one:

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo None of the options Alh. Jubril Aminu Alh. Shehu Shagari Goodluck Jonathan

Question 4

A clock strikes once at 1 o’clock (am or pm), twice at 2 o’clock (am or pm), thrice at 3 o’clock (am or pm) and so on. How many times will it strike in 24 hours?

Select one:

136 78 156 196

Question 5

How many months are equal to 105 days?

Select one:

1 1/4 months months. 3 1/4 months. 1 1/4 months. 3 1/2 months.

Question 6

When the occupational health nurse employs ergonomic principles, she is performing which of her roles?

Select one:

Health care provider Health care coordinator Educator Health Environment manager

Question 7

Which is the correct ratio of chest compressions to rescue breaths for use in CPR of an adult casualty?

Select one:

5 compressions : 1 rescue breath. 2 compressions : 30 rescue breaths. 30 compressions : 2 rescue breaths. 15 compressions : 2 rescue breaths.

Question 8

What is a faint?

Select one:

A brief loss of consciousness. sign of flu. An unexpected collapse. A response to fear.

Question 9

What names are given to the three different depths of burns?

Select one:

Small, medium and large. Superficial, partial thickness, full thickness. Minor, medium and severe. First, second and third degree.

Question 10

Are you willing to be deployed to a rural area?

Select one:

NO YES

Question 11

At this time, do you have any computer programming or software development skills?

Select one:

NO YES

Question 12

At this time, which one or a combination of these devices do you own:

Select one or more:

Laptop Tablet

Smartphone ( mobile phones with Internet capabilities)

Question 13

Do you have any physical disability?

Select one:

Yes No

Question 14

Gender?

Select one:

Male Female

Question 15

What is your current employment status?

Select one:

Part-time Unemployed Full-time Freelance

Question 17

After all the items on the agenda had been discussed, the meeting was________

Select one:

adjourned None of the options dismissed postponed dissolve

N-Power Recruitment Questions for N-Power Build 2017

Question 1

Do you have any physical disability?

Select one:

Yes No

Question 2

Gender?

Select one:

Male Female

Question 3

What is your current employment status?

Select one:

Full-time Freelance Part-time Unemployed

Question 4

What trade are you interested in?

Select one:

Electrical Installation Plumbing and Pipe Fittings Masonry Carpentry and Joinery Welding and Fabrication Painting Automobile Technology

Question 5

At this time, do you have any computer programming or software development skills?

Select one:

YES NO

N-Power Recruitment Questions For N-Power Teach 2017

Have you moved into your new house yet? Not yet. The rooms ___________.

is being painted None of the options is painted are painted are being painted

Question 2: The closest government to the people is _______

Federal Government United Nation local government Ward Government State Government

Question 3: Brazil is a country in

South America Australia Africa Europe Asia

Question 4: A reflex angle is _________

greater than 90 and less than 180 degrees.

160 degrees. less than 45 degrees. less than 90 degree.

Q 5: What is the symbol of pi?

€ Ω π ∞

Question 6: What should your first action be when treating an electrical burn?

Check for danger and ensure that contact with the electrical source is broken. Check for level of response. Ensure that the casualty is still breathing. Wash the burn with cold water.

Question 7: Which medical condition will develop from severe blood loss?

Hypoglycaemia. Anaphylaxis. Hypothermia. Shock.

Question 8: According to C.E. Winslow, which of the following is the goal of Public Health?

People to be organized in their health efforts Promotion of health and prevention and diseases For people to have access to basic health services For people to attain their birthrights and longevity

Question 9: What is a faint?

An unexpected collapse. sign of flu. A brief loss of consciousness. A response to fear.

Q 10: Few people prefer the RURAL to the ______ areas.