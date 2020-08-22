Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

n-power Batch C: Umar Farouq Hints On Those To Be Enrolled – Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, on Friday gave an update on the N-Power programme as Batch C will commence soon.

She spoke at an event in commemoration of the ministry’s first year anniversary in Abuja.

Farouq announced that as at the last count, 109, 823 beneficiaries from Batch A and B have set up businesses in their communities.

“We have successfully exited the 500,000 Batch A and B beneficiaries and closed registration for Batch C with a total of 5,042,001 registrations received.”

The minister assured that applicants to be selected would be just the qualified ones.

“As we move to the selection stage, the Ministry will ensure due diligence will be applied to ensure that only duly qualified applicants are enrolled,” Farouq said.

She disclosed that work was ongoing to ensure the establishment of National Disability Commission and the take-off of the National Senior Citizens Centre.