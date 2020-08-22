Why DeFi assets gained attention of many crypto-investors

August 22, 2020

By Olumide Adesina

While it seems that leading crypto assets like BTC and ETH have continued to experience low volatility in the past few days, a significant number of DeFi-related assets have managed to gain the attention of many crypto-investors, thereby pushing these digital coins to record highs.

Several mid-range ETH-based crypto assets had their share of the spotlight today, such as Chainlink, YAM, Cream finance, Melon, etc.

 

What is Defi?

Defi means “decentralized finance.” By definition, it’s a crypto ecosystem made up of financial apps designed on leading blockchain platforms.

Defi, in short, is the use of blockchain technologies (including smart contracts, decentralized asset custody, etc.) to replace all “intermediaries” with program codes, therefore maximizing the efficiency of financial services and minimizing costs.

These digital assets are designed on Ethereum codes, and usually exhibit characteristics that include having protocols and financial smart contracts.

Importance of DeFi assets

Using “Defi” technology, one can build smart contracts with codes that facilitate the actions of intermediaries, including managing and accepting deposits, handling collateralized loans, and liquidating collateral assets as per the terms of the contracts should their values fluctuate.

As a credit to blockchain technology, the contract codes cannot be terminated or manipulated by any entity, and are executed with specific conditions.




About Cynthia Charles 612 Articles
She is a prolific writer and has special interest on writing about business and opportunities. She can be contacted via [email protected]
