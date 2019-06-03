Nigerian Police (NPF) 2020 Recruitment Screening Venue, Date, Time and requirements 

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigerian Police Force (NPF) Constables Recruitment Screening Venue, Date, Time and requirements – Nigeria Police Force has announced that the screening of candidates who applied to join the force as constables will commence from August 24 to September 16.

“Recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force (Constables): physical and credential screening to commence from August 24 to September 6, 2020,” Police spokesman Frank Mba said in a statement on Thursday.

“The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, reiterates that the recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation.”

Mba said applicants are expected to come with their National Identity Number; original and duplicate copies of credentials, (O’ Level results); certificate of origin and birth certificate or declaration of age neatly arranged in two white flat files with recent passport photographs.

Are you among applicants for Nigerian Police Force (NPF) Constables Recruitment Exercise? Would you lie to know the screening Venue, Date, Time and requirements? Is Nigerian Police Force (NPF) Constables recruitment part of what you’ve been waiting for this year? If yes, this guide will help you right away – The screening Venue, Date, Time and requirements will be published on NPF official page www.nigeriapolicecareers.net OR www.npf.gov.ng.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) received 294,851 applications in the recruitment of 0 Constable into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), even as the recruitment portal officially closed January 11.

A press statement by PSC Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, in Abuja, said that as at 12:30pm, January 10, 2019, 294,851 applications have been received.

Before we start showing all the steps you need to follow to know if you are going to be among those that will do state screening, let’s show you the lists of states where the screening will hold.

Abia State Adamawa State Akwa Ibom State Anambra State Bauchi State Bayelsa State Benue State Borno State Cross River Delta State Ebonyi State Edo State Ekiti State Enugu State FCT (Federal Capital Territory) Gombe State Imo State Jigawa State Kaduna State Kano State Katsina State Kebbi State Kogi State Kwara State Lagos State Minna State Nassarawa State Niger State Ogun State Ondo State Osun State Oyo State Plateau State Rivers State Sokoto State Taraba State Yobe State Zamfara State

We have compiled Instruction for Screening of Nigerian Police Force (NPF) Constables Shortlisted Candidates for the Recruitment Exercise, below are the steps you have to follow to ensure you partake in the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) Constables recruitment for shortlisted candidates.

Nigerian Police Force (NPF) Constables for Recruitment Screening exercise will commence very soon after recruitment form is closed. If you want to get further details about the venue, timetable and other things, kindly wait to confirm if you are selected.

Note: All candidates are expected to check and very their recruitment registration status via page www.nigeriapolicecareers.net OR www.npf.gov.ng.

We will update you immediately the date is fixed.

There’s still no fixed date yet for the screening.

You will be properly informed once the recruitment screening date is released okay.

You need to abide to the entire screening guide okay. We’ll update this news soon.