Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

FG Begins Recruitment of 774000 Nigerians, Apply @ specialpublicworks.gov.ng – The Federal Government has officially begun the recruitment of 774,000 Nigerians across the country’s 774 local government areas into the Special Public Works Programme – Apply here!

This Ejes Gist Media understands that the programme is meant to engage some Nigerians in carrying out public services such as street sweeping, waste disposal, road maintenance, and other menial jobs.

According to the government, the programme, which will be coordinated by the Ministry of Labour, Productivity and Employment, will provide a means of sustenance for jobless youths. It said the programme would last for three months and the youths will be paid N20,000 per month.

In a statement on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday, the government announced the take-off of the recruitment process across the country. The statement added that the State Selection Committees have been inaugurated and have commenced work.

The statement noted that the programme was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari as a part of the fiscal stimulus measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tweet reads: “The Special Public Works Programme of the Federal Government has kicked off nationwide. The State Selection Committees have been inaugurated and have commenced work. Find the names and contact details of members of your State’s Committee here: How to Apply Interested Applicants should Visit https//specialpublicworks.gov.ng/site/ #NigeriaSPW”