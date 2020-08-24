Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Klever (KLV) In-App Offering has successfully concluded, raised 1.54 million USD – TronWallet, the blockchain application that combines the functionalities of a decentralized P2P crypto wallet and crypto exchange, has announced the successful conclusion of an In-App Offering (IAO) of the Klever (KLV) token; #Klever raised 154 million USD in p2p crowd funding one week ahead of launch Rocket All done through Currency exchange p2p without 3rd party and middlemen.

Announcing the achievement, @TronWalletMe tweeted: “We in the #Klever team commit to working day & night for years ahead to ensure that the #KLV Ecosystem becomes a de facto #crypto solution worldwide & takes market shares in all sectors of the decentralized #blockchain economy! Any remaining tokens go back to Foundation wallets”

“TronWallet app reached many goals in 2020, from July 1st to August 24 we had welcome more than 370k new users, totaling 700k+ users and 240k daily active users, yielding defi operations from 10k USD to 500k USD daily volume”.

“This have helped us to extend our market leadership despite the aggressive competition and big players investments”.

“This is day 1 for Klever. Today, Klever is used to save users secrets, money and time. Tomorrow, will enable users to become their own bank and small businesses to become independent from middle man”.

“Our goal is to move quickly to extend our current position in more countries. Be ready for Klever Bank!”

Branching out

After gaining more than 220,000 daily active users globally and rising to become ranked number one in Google Play’s featured app in the “Mobile Payments” category, TronWallet is set to undergo major changes by rebranding to Klever.

The move will allow the project to branch out into a full-fledged ecosystem that will have four components: Klever OS, Klever App, Klever Exchange, and Klever Labs. The KLV utility token will serve as the lynchpin for all of them.

According to the recently published white paper, Klever will be TronWallet’s “more advanced home.”

Dio Ianakiara, CEO of Klever.io and TronWallet.Me, claims that the soon-to-be-launched Klever App has an edge over existing mobile wallets in terms of security and user experience:

“We have been working on our 4th generation crypto wallet Klever App and the Klever Ecosystem for over 3 years, and the team is both humbled and excited about the great reception klever.io has had in the crypto community at large. We have set out to solve two major problems in crypto today, namely the security problem and user experience problem, and with klever.io we are confident that we will provide an immensely more secure and simpler user experience for our global family of users.”

As reported by U.Today, TronWallet has already added Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains. Klever will gradually be adding support for more crypto projects “on a regular basis.”

