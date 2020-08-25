Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigerian Army SSC 47 Recruitment Portal 2020 – recruitment.army.mil.ng: Applications are invited from eligible Nigerians for commission into the Nigerian Army (NA) as: Short Service Combatant Commission Officer 47/2021. Continue reading to see how to apply for Nigerian Army SSC 47/2021 Recruitment application form on portal – Apply here!

The Nigerian Army registration Portal is https://recruitment.army.mil.ng/. All applications for the Short Service Combatant Commission Officer 47/2021 is to be done on the official portal. But then, read through the method of application and requirements before proceeding to apply.

The Nigerian Army is the largest component of the Nigerian Armed Forces, and is responsible for land warfare operations. It is governed by the Nigerian Army Council.

The Short Service Commission (SSC) is a type of commission in the Nigerian Army which is open to both civilians and serving military personnel. The Course provides the avenue for the enlistment of degree holders who desire to the join the officer’s rank of the Nigerian Army as Combatant.

Training period for this type of commission is usually 9 months of intensive military training and successful candidates are commissioned into the rank of Second Lieutenant.

Applications are invited from eligible Nigerians for commission into the Nigerian Army (NA) as Short Service Combatant (SSC) Commission officers. The SSC is open to both civilians and serving military personnel. However, only serving military personnel sponsored to civil institutions by any of the Services of the Armed Forces shall be considered.

Entry Requirements

All applicants must satisfy the following conditions:

Be a Nigerian as defined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

Be a male or female between the ages of 23 and 27 by January 2021.

Be medically, mentally and physically fit according to Nigerian Army Standards.

Be recommended and attested to his/her good character by at least 2 recognizable referees who is either a Local Government Chairman/Secretary or an officer of the Armed Forces not below the rank of a Lieutenant Colonel and equivalent or an Assistant Commissioner of Police and above who must hail from the applicant’s state of origin. Passport photographs of referees must be affixed to the letter of attestation.

Candidates must submit a Letter of Attestation from their former institutions.

Measure in height at least 1.68m (for male) and 1.65m (for female).

Must not have been convicted by any court of law. Military personnel must not have any disciplinary case and must be confirmed so by the Commanding Officer/Commander.

Possess at least a first degree with not less than Second Class Lower Division or HND of not less than Lower Credit in the arts, sciences or humanities from an accredited institution of learning. Courses of study must also be accredited at the time of study.

Possess valid birth certificate endorsed by the National Population Commission, Hospital or Local Government Council or valid age declaration.

Possess a valid certificate of state of origin.

Applicants (other than serving members of the Armed Forces) must possess NYSC discharge certificate or a valid certificate of exemption. Applicants completing NYSC in 2020 are eligible to apply.

Only post-secondary academic credentials obtained fromYear2015 to date will be considered.

Applicants must present valid contact addresses and telephone numbers of parent/guardians and Next of Kin.

Candidates must not have any body inscriptions or tattoos.

Candidates must tender all original copies of educational certificates (primary to post-secondary).

Service personnel must present valid military identity cards and letters of recommendations by their Commanding Officers/Commanders. They must also present a valid letter(s) of official sponsorship in tertiary academic institutions. Additionally, they must have served for a minimum period of 5 years in the Armed Forces of Nigeria. All service personnel applicants are under obligation to declare their service status on the application as required by Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service for the Armed Forces of Nigeria. Failing to do so constitutes an offence in addition to disqualification at any stage.

Candidates must not be members of any cult/secret society/fraternity.

Conditions of Service

SSC will be granted for 15 years. Ten years will be on active list renewable thereafter for a period, not more than 5 years. No extension shall be granted after the fifteenth year of commission except on conversion to regular combatant commission where applicable.

Officer Cadets who successfully complete the military training shall be granted the rank of second lieutenant with seniority effective date of commencement of cadet training. Conversion to regular combatant commission is not automatic. It is based on the availability of vacancy and other criteria that are or will be in force from time to time. All graduating officer cadets must sign an acceptance of the terms and conditions governing the Short Service Combatant Commission before they are granted commission into the Nigerian Army. The reckonable period of service for civilians who become commissioned officers will be based on the date of commencement of cadet training while that of military personnel applicants would be effective date of enlistment.

Application Closing Date

29th September, 2020.

How to Apply Nigerian Army SSC 47 Recruitment 2020.

Interested and qualified candidates should follow the Application Guide below:

Applications are to be made online free of charge

Go online and visit Nigerian Army web page at: recruitment.army.mil.ng and choose SSC option from the page.

and choose SSC option from the page. You will be redirected to the page where you can read the qualification criteria for the ongoing SSC and DSSC courses.

Click on the “ Apply Now ” button for the SSC as per your qualification.

” button for the SSC as per your qualification. At the prompt, you will be required to select if you are serving/have served in the Armed Forces of Nigeria, choose the appropriate option and proceed.

If you do not have an account click on “ Sign Up ” (A verification will be sent to you email) or enter your login details and log in.

” (A verification will be sent to you email) or enter your login details and log in. Fill out the form and ensure all required documents listed below are uploaded: Passport photograph. Educational certificates. Evidence of membership of any professional body. Certificate of state of origin. Birth certificate or age declaration.



Print Out

Applicants must print out their online generated photo-slip on completion of their application. The first page is to be signed by the Registrar of any Court of Law while the second page is to be signed by the applicants’ Local Government Chairman/Secretary or any military officer of the rank of Lieutenant Colonel or equivalent and above who hails from an applicant’s state of origin.

Note

Successful applicants would be required to take a written examination at selected examination centres selected by applicants or assigned as appropriate. Successful candidates would also present their printed photo-slips at Examination Centres and subsequently to the Selection Board during the interview. Caution: The general public is advised to disregard any online application portal opened before this publication Prospective applicants and the general public are to also watch out for subsequent jingles on Television and Radio stations after this publication The portal provides for both Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) and Short Service Combatant (SSC). You are advised to read and understand the types of commission before proceeding to apply.

