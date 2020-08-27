Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

First Bank is lead sponsor of The Voice Nigeria, Season 3 – First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its lead sponsorship of the TV reality musical talent show, The Voice Nigeria, Season 3.

The talent show, organised by Unity Nigeria is created to discover and nurture youths’talents.

The Voice Nigeria will be produced for the first time in Nigeria and will be aired on DSTV channel (Africa Magic) Startimes and terrestrial TV channel (AIT), among other leading television stations in the outside the country.

The musical talent hunt show would start with auditions to be submitted upon being shortlisted after a registration. then battle auditions.

The Voice Nigeria will be hosted by Nancy Isime, Toke Makinwa and the coaches are Dare Art Alade, Folarin Falana (aka Falz), Yemi Alade and Aituaje Iruobe (aka Waje).

Participants are to register via the link www.thevoicenigeria.com with their account number.

Should one not have an account with the bank, then dial the bank’s USSD code, *894*0# to be a FirstBank account holder.

The audition is open to individuals between 18 and 50 who are have been residing in Nigeria for 12 months.

Registration for audition has opened and would end on September 19.

There are prizes up for grabs. The winner of the show will be go home with N10million, a brand new car and one-year recording contract reward with Universal Music.

Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, FirstBank, Folake Ani-Mumuney, said: “We are delighted to be the lead sponsor of The Voice Nigeria, this partnership is hinged on our Brand’s passion to empower and invest in our youths. FirstBank has given voice to the young and indeed all Nigerians for the past 126 years, and will continue to give voice to Nigerians by creating employment, economic empowerment through our products, services and initiatives.’’