Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NDLEA Recruitment 2020 Application Form & Portal Registration – NDLEA Recruitment 2020 process has commenced. Download NDLEA Recruitment 2020 application form Online or Register via their portal ndlea.gov.ng

Recently NDLEA announced its recruitment for candidates who are willing to work, here is how you can apply for the ongoing National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Recruitment 2020 portal Registration

This guide underlines profound methods that will aid you to get a job at the ongoing Recruitment process.

Furthermore, there are many things you need to understand about NDLEA before you apply. In case you’ve not known before, the NDLEA Recruitment application form is free.

Some of the most asked questions about the NDLEA Recruitment include:

Has the ndlea recruitment 2020 begun?

latest National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) recruitment shortlist

what are the ndlea recruitment requirement?

how can i access the ndlea recruitment 2020 portal?

www.ndlea.gov.ng recruitment

I need the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency 2020 Recruitment updates,

How can I apply for the NDLEA Recruitment 2020 ? Just to list a few.

For that reason, we decided to create this page to enlightened you regard to NDLEA 2020 Recruitment.

About the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Recruitment 2019

Buhari recently approves the recruitment of 5,000 personnel for NDLEA yesterday 20th July 2019. The chairman Col. Muhammad Abdallah (retd) said this development will help improve the fight against drugs in the country.

The NDLEA was established in 1990 in other to eliminate drug trafficking both export and importation of hard drugs.

However, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Headquarters is located at PMB 40004, Falomo Post Office, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria. The organization has announced its desperate need for candidates who are willing and able to work.

NDLEA Recruitment 2020 Application Form Requirements

A citizen of Nigeria

18 years of age and not more than 35years of age

Five (5) credit grades in WAEC/GCE/SSCE including Maths, English and 3 other relevant subjects obtained in one sitting.

Higher institution degree such as BSc, MSc etc

Willing to work without pressure.

Ability to communicate written/oral

How to Apply for NDLEA Recruitment 2020

To apply for this NDLEA recruitment 2020

Note: The recruitment is open in two categories – Narcotic Officer Cadre and Narcotic Assistant (Nass) Cadre

Visit t the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) recruitment portal at https://www.ndlea.gov.ng/careers/

Ensure to save this address and also visit this page daily for updates.

Download NDLEA recruitment Form HERE

When is the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Application Closing date?

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Recruitment 2020 application closing date was not specified. However, we are going to inform you, once we get hold of the application closing date.