Access Bank Reacts to Video of Man Claiming Data Hack – Access Bank has discredited a video making the rounds about a man claiming to have access to its customers’ data, Financial Watch reports.

The bank assured in a statement obtained by Financial Watch on Monday that the claim was false, adding that customers’ data remain safe.

“A video of an individual claiming to be in possession of our customers’ banking details such as BVN and Account Number, has been brought to our notice.

“We urge all our customers to remain calm as there is no security breach. We are working with the appropriate authority to bring the perpetrator to book,” the statement read.

Financial Watch reports that Access Bank further said its customers’ financial security is its top priority and it would not disclose any information that would jeopardize their safety.

It also advised the public to continue following security protocol by never sharing their account details.