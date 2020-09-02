Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) List of Successful Candidates for 72nd Regular Course

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) List of Successful Candidates for the AFSB 72nd Regular Course – The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) – The candidates whose names appear in this publication were successful at the Nigerian Defence Academy Screening Test held on Saturday 15th August, 2020.

Armed Forces Selection Board (AFSB) for the 72nd Regular Course 2020

Shortlisted candidates are to appear for interview before the Armed Forces Selection Board (AFSB) from Saturday 12th September – 24th October, 2020 at the Nigerian Defence Academy Ribadu Campus, Kaduna.

Candidates will appear before the AFSB in 3 Batches as follows:

Batch 1

Candidates from the underlisted are to report to NDA on Saturday 12th September, 2020:

Anambra

Bauchi

Delta

Edo

Ekiti

Enugu

Gombe

Kano

Kaduna

Nasarawa

Ondo

Plateau

Batch 2

Candidates from the underlisted States are to report to NDA on Saturday 26th September, 2020:

Abia

Adamawa

Akwa Ibom

Benue

Imo

Katsina

Kogi

Osun

Oyo

Rivers

Yobe

Zamfara.

Batch 3

Candidates from the underlisted States are to report to NDA on Saturday 10th October, 2020.

Bayelsa

Borno

Cross River

Ebonyi

FCT

Jigawa

Kebbi

Kwara

Lagos

Niger

Ogun

Sokoto

Taraba.

Requirements

Candidates MUST bring along the original and 2 photocopies each of the following documents:

JAMB UTME Result Slip 2020.

Acknowledgement Form and NDA Screening Test Admission Card.

Academic Certificates / Statements of Result and Testimonials for Primary and Secondary Schools (Junior and Senior)

Birth Certificate or Declaration of Age, preferably Birth Certificate

Letter of Attestation of State / Local Government Indigeneship duly signed by the SSG or Chairman of Local Government, as the case may be. Certification obtained from a military officer from the candidate’s state of origin, who must be of the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and above or equivalent in the Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force, may be used in place of Local Government Indigeneship Certificate. In this case, the officer must indicate his formation / unit, appointment, contact address, phone numbers and e-mail address. The officer must also affix formation / unit stamp and sign.

Letter of Consent from Parent / Guardian.

Candidates are to download both the “Attestation Form” and “Letter of Consent Form” from the NDA applications portal / NDA website and complete same. Candidates who fail to bring along the documents listed above will be disqualified. Any alterations on the documents will attract outright disqualification.

Other Requirements

Candidates are to also bring along the following items:

Writing materials.

Three blue shorts and 3 white (round-neck) T-shirts.

A pair of white canvas shoes and 3 pairs of white socks.

Toiletries.

Non-refundable fee of N2,500.00 each for verification / confirmation of results at WAEC / NECO.

Scratch cards for WAEC and / or NECO results for online confirmation of result.

Four recent coloured passport photographs.

The second copy of Postcard Photograph that was presented and endorsed at the Exam Centre during the NDA Screening Test.

Transport money to and from Kaduna.

Face shield and individual face mask.

Click Here To View the List of Successful Candidates (PDF)

Important Information