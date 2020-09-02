Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) List of Successful Candidates for 72nd Regular Course

Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) List of Successful Candidates for the AFSB 72nd Regular Course – The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) – The candidates whose names appear in this publication were successful at the Nigerian Defence Academy Screening Test held on Saturday 15th August, 2020.
Armed Forces Selection Board (AFSB) for the 72nd Regular Course 2020
Shortlisted candidates are to appear for interview before the Armed Forces Selection Board (AFSB) from Saturday 12th September – 24th October, 2020 at the Nigerian Defence Academy Ribadu Campus, Kaduna.
Candidates will appear before the AFSB in 3 Batches as follows:
Batch 1
Candidates from the underlisted are to report to NDA on Saturday 12th September, 2020:
- Anambra
- Bauchi
- Delta
- Edo
- Ekiti
- Enugu
- Gombe
- Kano
- Kaduna
- Nasarawa
- Ondo
- Plateau
Batch 2
Candidates from the underlisted States are to report to NDA on Saturday 26th September, 2020:
- Abia
- Adamawa
- Akwa Ibom
- Benue
- Imo
- Katsina
- Kogi
- Osun
- Oyo
- Rivers
- Yobe
- Zamfara.
Batch 3
Candidates from the underlisted States are to report to NDA on Saturday 10th October, 2020.
- Bayelsa
- Borno
- Cross River
- Ebonyi
- FCT
- Jigawa
- Kebbi
- Kwara
- Lagos
- Niger
- Ogun
- Sokoto
- Taraba.
Requirements
Candidates MUST bring along the original and 2 photocopies each of the following documents:
- JAMB UTME Result Slip 2020.
- Acknowledgement Form and NDA Screening Test Admission Card.
- Academic Certificates / Statements of Result and Testimonials for Primary and Secondary Schools (Junior and Senior)
- Birth Certificate or Declaration of Age, preferably Birth Certificate
- Letter of Attestation of State / Local Government Indigeneship duly signed by the SSG or Chairman of Local Government, as the case may be. Certification obtained from a military officer from the candidate’s state of origin, who must be of the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and above or equivalent in the Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force, may be used in place of Local Government Indigeneship Certificate. In this case, the officer must indicate his formation / unit, appointment, contact address, phone numbers and e-mail address. The officer must also affix formation / unit stamp and sign.
- Letter of Consent from Parent / Guardian.
Candidates are to download both the “Attestation Form” and “Letter of Consent Form” from the NDA applications portal / NDA website and complete same. Candidates who fail to bring along the documents listed above will be disqualified. Any alterations on the documents will attract outright disqualification.
Other Requirements
Candidates are to also bring along the following items:
- Writing materials.
- Three blue shorts and 3 white (round-neck) T-shirts.
- A pair of white canvas shoes and 3 pairs of white socks.
- Toiletries.
- Non-refundable fee of N2,500.00 each for verification / confirmation of results at WAEC / NECO.
- Scratch cards for WAEC and / or NECO results for online confirmation of result.
- Four recent coloured passport photographs.
- The second copy of Postcard Photograph that was presented and endorsed at the Exam Centre during the NDA Screening Test.
- Transport money to and from Kaduna.
- Face shield and individual face mask.
Click Here To View the List of Successful Candidates (PDF)
Important Information
- Candidates who fail to report on Saturday 12th September, 2020, Saturday 26th September, 2020 and Saturday 10th October, 2020 for Batches 1, 2 and 3 respectively, will not be allowed to attend the interview
- Any candidate in Batches 2 and 3 who is seen around the NDA premises before Saturday 26th September, 2020 and Saturday 10th October, 2020 respectively, will be disqualified
- All candidates will be accommodated and fed throughout the duration of their stay for the AFSB
- All candidates must come along with their Bank Verification Number (BVN) and Bank account number.
- All candidates will undergo a screening exercise which will involve certificates / credentials screening, medical and physical fitness tests amongst others
- Only candidates who pass the screening exercise will qualify to continue with the interview. Thus, any candidate that fails at any stage of the screening, documents verification and medical screening, will be asked to leave NDA premises.
