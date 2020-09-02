Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Ogun State Government Massive Job Recruitment – The Ogun State Government is requesting assistance from the World Bank to fund the Ogun State Economic Transformation Program (OGSTEP) through an Investment Project Financing instrument, the funds will support the Ogun State Development Plan (SDP) (2018-2030) with a focus on business environment, skills development and public sector governance – Apply here!

The ministry of budget and planning has the responsibility for project implementation and ensuring that the project development objectives are met and coordinated by the Project Implementation Unit (PIU).

Applications are invited for the following positions below:

1.) Social Specialist

Location: Ogun

2.) Consultant, Engagement of Value Chain Development Firms (VCDF)

Location: Ogun

3.) Baseline Study Consultant

Location: Ogun

4.) Rural Infrastructure Engineer – OGSTEP

Location: Ogun

5.) Consultant – Education Management Information System (EMIS)

Location: Ogun

6.) Consultant (Verification for Agriculture Clusters, Roads)

Location: Ogun

7.) Environmental Specialist

Location: Ogun

8.) Consultant (In-Depth Analysis of Priority Value Chains)

Location: Ogun

9.) Procurement Reform Specialist

Location: Ogun

10.) Land Administration Expert – OGSTEP

Location: Ogun

11.) FRILIA Specialist

Location: Ogun

12.) Farm & Farmers’ Registration Consultant

Location: Ogun

13.) Consultant (Regulatory framework for Ogun State Business Environment Council)

Location: Ogun

14.) Independent Verification Agency

Location: Ogun

Application Closing Date

16th September, 2020.

Recruitment Qualifications / Competencies

Education:

Holds at least a Master’s degree or its equivalent in Agricultural Engineering, Civil Engineering and Rural Infrastructure Engineering, Hydrology, Water Resources Management or related field.

Experience:

At least 8 years relevant experience in programme/ project design and management, broad knowledge of all rural infrastructure and water agriculture sub-sector.

Demonstrate experience in implementation of agricultural policies, agricultural sector plans, and frameworks;

Experience in research and statistical analysis;

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills and experience in working with a wide range of individuals in government, private sector and civil society;

Commitment to quality and control of data and resultant information;

Experience in data collection;

Experience in working in teams;

Experience in similar project and programmes

Proficiency in the use of Computers and relevant packages.

Language requirements:

Proficiency in both written and spoken English.

Report and Schedule of Deliveries:

The Rural Infrastructure Engineer will be required to provide reports, documents and deliverables as required by the project and as directed by the Project Manager regarding his/her activities.

Services to be provided by the Client:

The OGSTEP Sector Technical Team working closely with the PIU and Ministry of Agriculture is responsible for the provision of an office for the implementation of the duties.

Institutional and Organization Arrangements:

The Rural Infrastructure Engineer will work directly with the Agric Sector, Project Manager and the Honorable Commissioner for Agriculture.

Payment and Fee for Service:

Payments shall include the agreed consultancy fees and reimbursable expenses associated with the performance of the consultancy activities. The payment of the consultant will be based on sign off of deliverables by the Project Manager and sector lead.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications clearly labelled “Consultancy for Ogun State Economic Transformation Project (OGSTEP) – Agric Sector – Rural Infrastructure Engineer” to: [email protected] / [email protected]

Applications should include:

Cover letter

Curriculum Vitae.

Profile of previous work done related to this project.

Contact details (Office address, telephone numbers and e-mail addresses).

Click Here to Download Term of Reference (ToR)

Note: Application materials are non-returnable, and we thank you in advance for understanding that only short-listed candidates will be contacted for the next step in the application process.