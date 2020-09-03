Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

BREAKING: FG okays reopening of NYSC orientation camps – The Federal Government has given the nod for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to begin preparations for reopening of orientation camps nationwide.

Orientation camps were shut in March as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu: “For the National Youth Service Corps, the NYSC is to consolidate on safety measures currently being put in place and start preparing for the reopening of orientation camps when educational institutions open.

“We are in the process of developing strict guidelines to ensure there is no outbreak of Covid-19 when this process starts.”