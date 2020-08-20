Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigerian Navy DSSC Recruitment Screening Date & shortlisted candidates | Nigerian Navy, NN official closing date for the 2019 Registration Application – See screening schedule here!

This is to inform all the candidates who wish to register for the Nigeria Navy (NN) 2020 Recruitment, but are yet to apply that the management has announced the final closing date for its recruitment application – View shortlisted candidates here!

The Nigerian Navy is a branch of the Nigerian Armed Forces. The Nigerian Navy is among the largest Navies on the African continent, consisting of several thousand personnel, including those of the Coast Guard

IMPORTANT: The information covered on this page is mainly for last year intake. Kindly bookmark this page as update will made once the Nigerian navy recruitment form for 2019 session is out.

Any certificate or qualification not declared or tendered and accepted at recruitment centre shall not be acceptable after recruitment exercise.

A duly completed and signed guarantor’s section of the application form to be presented for screening, which is to be signed by officers not below the rank of Chief superintendent of Nigerian Navy or its equivalents in the sister organization.

www.joinnigeriannavy.com is the official Nigeria Navy URL that links to the Recruitment and Enlistment Portal. Any website or portal apart from this portal is considered a SCAM. Any candidate who visits any other website does it at his/her own RISK. THIS ONLINE APPLICATION IS FREE

Click here to see full Nigerian Navy (NN) Application Guide.

Roles of the Nigerian Navy

The roles of the Nigerian Navy were derived from the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, Nigeria’s Defence Policy, and the Armed Forces Act Cap A20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004. The roles assigned to the Nigerian Navy by these documents could be classified into 3. These are military, policing and diplomatic roles.

Military Role.

The military role includes:

Force projection functions.

Balance of power functions.

Policing Role.

The policing role of the Nigerian Navy deals with the maintenance of law and order within the internal waters, territorial waters, contiguous zone and exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Diplomatic Role. Diplomatic roles include:

Negotiation from position of strength.

Manipulation

Prestige

It is incumbent on the Nigerian Navy to maintain law and order within the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) since a coastal state has exclusive access to the living and non-living resources within this Zone. The functions of the Nigerian Navy under this role are in the areas of coast guard duties and nation-building. The Coastguard duties are mainly in the enforcement of Customs exploration and exploitation laws of Nigeria while the national building duties involve military aid to civil power authority.

Searches Related to Nigerian Navy Recruitment Closing Date.

Nigerian navy 2019 recruitment

Nigerian navy form sales

Nigeria air force recruitment

Nigerian navy form is it out

navy form 2020/2021

Nigeria army form 2020/2021

Nigerian navy recruiting graduates form

Nigerian navy list of successful candidates

What’s your take on this? We believe this article was helpful, if yes, don’t hesitate to share this information with your friends on Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp and Google plus.