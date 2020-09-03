Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Police constables Recruitment: PSC begins issuance of appointment letters – The Police Service Commission has begun issuing letters of appointment to about 10,000 constables recruited into the Nigeria Police Force last year.

The exercise, which commenced last month, is to enable the enrolment of the recruits into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System for the payment of their salaries and other entitlements by the Federal Government.

The enrolment began two weeks ago and would conclude in the next few days.

However, 925 persons will not get the appointment letters as their names were said to have been illegally added to the final list of successful candidates.

Sources told our correspondent on Wednesday that the PSC had weeded out the names of the affected candidates who were allegedly added to the list.

The commission had initiated the recruitment on its portal but the police took over the exercise, stating that it was their constitutional mandate to recruit the constables.

The PSC subsequently challenged the move at the Federal High Court in Abuja, but the presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, ruled in favour of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The commission, however, appealed the ruling, which is expected to be determined this month.

Confirming the removal of 925 recruits from the final list, a senior official stated, “We discovered that Akwanga Local Government, which is in Nasarawa State was placed under Cross River State; Awe LGA also in Nasarawa, was also placed on the list of local governments in Cross River state.”

Meanwhile, the commission has failed to participate in the ongoing screening of a new batch of 10,000 constables which commenced from August 24 and to end on September 16, 2020.

When contacted about the failure of the agency to monitor the screening, the PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, simply said, “We will carry out our oversight in due course.”