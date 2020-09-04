Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

BREAKING: Nigeria receives Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine – The Federal Government on Friday received samples of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Russia’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Alexey Shebarshin, delivered the samples to the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, during a visit to the ministry in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement signed by the ministry’s Director, Information, Media, and Public Relations, Olujimi Oyetomi.

The statement was titled, ‘Russian Federation Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E. Alexey L. Shebarshin on courtesy visit to Nigeria’s Health Ministers, Russian-made COVID-19 Vaccine finally here.’

Recall that Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, said his country approved a vaccine offering “sustainable immunity” against the lethal coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation had subsequently said it would review the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Ehanire on Friday also said the vaccine would be “quickly referred” to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control as well as the Nigeria Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development, amongst other agencies, for review and possible validation.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, as of Thursday night, Nigeria has recorded over 50,000 COVID-19 infections and over 1,000 associated fatalities.