Union Bank of Nigeria Plc Job Recruitment Sepember 2020 – Union Bank of Nigeria (“UBN”) was established in 1917 and is one of Nigeria’s long-standing and most respected financial institutions, offering a portfolio of banking services to individuals, SMEs, commercial and corporate clients. With a robust geographical network comprising more than 300 service centres and over 950+ ATMs spread across Nigeria, we have remained committed to helping individuals, families and businesses grow for nearly a century – Apply here!

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:

Job Title: Digital & Innovation Associate

Location: Lagos

Description / Responsibilities

The Innovation Associate will report to the Head of Digital and Innovation and play a key role in identifying and implementing projects consistent with our strategy and with significant impact throughout the Bank. Responsibilities of the position include:

Implement an internal innovation strategy that will include a consistent pipeline of ideas to solve the problem areas experienced across business units and functions as well as run internal innovation challenges that will see ideas within the pipeline through to implementation.

Develop business case and cost-benefit analysis to make the case for ideas, proposed partnerships or identified products or solutions for uptake by the bank

Conduct external innovation challenges aimed at supporting creative and innovative solutions to relevant social problems.

Drive an innovation culture within the bank through implementation of relevant initiatives.

Support the development of board and senior management presentations including research related to macroeconomic indicators, banking industry and relevant policies, competitive landscape, emerging trends, market sectors, etc.

Identify, manage and track strategic partnerships for the bank (e.g. Fintechs and other technology partners) to address the problem areas faced by business units and functions, improving product / service offerings with the ultimate goal of improving the bottom line

Support translation of the bank’s long-term strategy for the annual strategic review/refresh cycle and execution tracking

Establish an incubator type environment for new initiatives being developed; and assist the organization on approach, and potential adoption of relevant business concepts

Create and maintain an innovation community of past and present participants of the external challenges and Fintech’s within our network to ensure an ecosystem of diverse minds, coming together to share ideas and resources in the spirit of collaboration

Run top priority projects to materially improve effectiveness and performance of the bank

Facilitate project management for implementation of initiatives across the organization

Coordinate and supervise detailed competitive, market, trend, economic and financial analysis to inform strategic decisions by top management.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online

Job Title: Lead – Digital Transformation

Location: Lagos

Description / Responsibilities

Lead and oversee the development and implementation of an overarching digital strategy and road-map in line with internal goals of the Bank and industry standards.

Strategically oversee digital goals and integrates them with overall objectives of the Bank and Drive organization-wide change from the ground up, with respect to digital standards and data governance.

Responsible for achieving the successful delivery of the Banks key digital transformation objectives and Project manage and track complex Bank-wide digital and transformation projects.

Draws upon organizational resources, industry research, and other industry leading standards, including data governance standards, and customer trends to prioritize improvements in the Banks digital objectives.

Lead process / customer initiatives for migration of transactions from branches to digital channels to achieve agreed migration targets.

Owns the digital planning, defining and implementation process for the Bank as well asdriving the development and execution of an organically structured digital transformation and data program.

Work collaboratively with others to implement and accept change in work systems or processes, and to better understand opportunities for digital application and embrace these opportunities.

Develop digital framework to be implemented by the bank.

Identify opportunities and initiate action to improve systems and processes to achieve digital best practice standards, and to actively transition such services to digital first solutions.

Improve the capture, organization, access and management of digital data across the Bank to ensure consistency, accessibility, universal understanding, and accurate interpretation.

The Lead Digital Transformation answers key questions through digital interactions, and how digital interactions fit into broader customer experiences and identify gaps in digital channels which could lead to poor customer services, service downtime, fraud, financial loss and reputational damage to the bank.

Lead process / customer initiatives for migration of transactions from branches to digital channels to achieve agreed migration targets.

Coordinate and supervise detailed competitive, market, trend, economic and financial analysis to inform strategic decisions.

Plays a critical role in Digital enhancements for internal processes and operations by ensuring that all digital channels are fully compliant with the rules and operating procedures of the bank.

Run top digital priority projects to improve effectiveness and performance of the bank.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online