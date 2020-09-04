United Nigeria Airlines Job Recruitment September 2020 – Private Airlines Services Limited (Operators of United Nigeria) is a wholly Nigerian company incorporated under the Companies and Allied Matters Act of 1990 at the Corporate Affairs Commission to offer commercial air transportation services under the registered tradename; United Nigeria.
We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:
Job Title: Revenue Accounts Officer
Location: Enugu
Employment Type: Full Time
Key Responsibilities
- Transaction postings of revenue related transactions, ensuring accuracy, completeness and timeliness in transaction postings & reporting.
- Perform timely reconciliations ensuring that all ticket sales from all ticketing locations are properly accounted for in the applicable bank accounts.
- Providing strong support to the Line Manager as to achieve the overall goal of the company.
Qualification, Experience & Skills
- BSc or HND in Accounting
- 3-5 years working experience in accounting roles
- Proficient in the use of MS Office and financial management software (ERP)
- Excellent communication and people skills ,team worker
- Knowledge of the airline industry is an added advantage
Application Closing Date
11th September, 2020.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using the job title as subject of the mail.
Read also: How To Get A Bank Teller Job In Any Nigerian Bank in 2020
Job Title: Revenue Accountant
Location: Enugu
Employment Type: Full Time
Key Responsibilities
- Responsible for the co-ordination and oversight of revenue accounting functions, ensuring accuracy, completeness and timeliness in transaction postings & reporting.
- Preparation of timely and accurate revenue accounting –related reports that communicate the true state of affairs at any point in time
- Manage revenue accounting operations and controls, data analysis and management reporting on revenue accounting, data integrity of revenue accounting information.
- Providing strong support to the Line Manager as to achieve the overall goal of the company.
Read also: Ibom Airline Recruitment 2020: Requirements & how to Apply Now [ibomair.com]
Qualification, Experience & Skills
- BSc or HND in Accounting
- ICAN/ACCA
- 5-7 years working experience in accounting roles
- Proficient in the use of MS Office and financial management software (ERP)
- Advance Excel skill with strong analytical skill
- Excellent communication and people skills, team worker
- Knowledge of revenue accounting the airline industry is necessary.
Application Closing Date
11th September, 2020.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using the job title as subject of the mail
Job Title: Financial Accountant
Location: Enugu
Employment Type: Full Time
Key Responsibilities
- Responsible for the co-ordination and oversight of financial accounting functions, ensuring accuracy, completeness and timeliness in transaction postings & financial reporting.
- Preparation of timely and accurate reports that communicate the company’s financial position at any point in time
- Fixed Asset management, Budgetary control, Bank reconciliation, data analysis, ensuring data integrity of financial information and management reporting, tax –related issues and statutory payments/returns. Providing strong support to the Line Manager as to achieve the overall goal of the company.
Qualification , Experience & Skills
- BSc or HND in Accounting
- ICAN/ACCA
- 5-7 years working experience in accounting roles
- Proficient in the use of MS Office and financial management software (ERP)
- Advance Excel skill with strong analytical skill
- Excellent communication and people skills, team worker
- Knowledge of the airline industry is an added advantage
Application Closing Date
11th September, 2020.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using the job title as subject of the mail
Job Title: Accounts Officer
Location: Enugu
Key Responsibilities
- Transaction postings, ensuring accuracy, completeness and timeliness in transaction postings & reporting , Ledger accounts reconciliations, etc
- Providing strong support to the Line Manager as to achieve the overall goal of the company
Qualification, Experience & Skill
- B.Sc or HND in Accounting
- 3-5 years working experience in accounting roles
- Proficient in the use of MS Office and financial management software (ERP)
- Excellent communication and people skills, team worker
- Knowledge of the airline industry is an added advantage
Application Closing Date
11th September, 2020.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using the job title as subject of the mail.
Be the first to comment