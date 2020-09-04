United Nigeria Airlines Job Recruitment September 2020

September 4, 2020 Cynthia Charles Careers

United Nigeria Airlines Job Recruitment September 2020 – Private Airlines Services Limited (Operators of United Nigeria) is a wholly Nigerian company incorporated under the Companies and Allied Matters Act of 1990 at the Corporate Affairs Commission to offer commercial air transportation services under the registered tradename; United Nigeria.

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:

Job Title: Revenue Accounts Officer

Location: Enugu
Employment Type: Full Time

Key Responsibilities

  • Transaction postings of revenue related transactions, ensuring accuracy, completeness and timeliness in transaction postings & reporting.
  •  Perform timely reconciliations ensuring that all ticket sales from all ticketing locations are properly accounted for in the applicable bank accounts.
  • Providing strong support to the Line Manager as to achieve the overall goal of the company.

Qualification, Experience & Skills

  • BSc or HND in Accounting
  • 3-5 years working experience in accounting roles
  • Proficient in the use of MS Office and financial management software (ERP)
  • Excellent communication and people skills ,team worker
  • Knowledge of the airline industry is an added advantage

Application Closing Date
11th September, 2020.

Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using the job title as subject of the mail.

Job Title: Revenue Accountant

Location: Enugu
Employment Type: Full Time

Key Responsibilities

  • Responsible for the co-ordination and oversight of revenue accounting functions, ensuring accuracy, completeness and timeliness in transaction postings & reporting.
  • Preparation of timely and accurate revenue accounting –related reports that communicate the true state of affairs at any point in time
  •  Manage revenue accounting operations and controls, data analysis and management reporting  on revenue accounting, data integrity of revenue accounting  information.
  • Providing strong support to the Line Manager as to achieve the overall goal of the company.

Qualification, Experience & Skills

  • BSc or HND in Accounting
  • ICAN/ACCA
  • 5-7 years working experience in accounting roles
  • Proficient in the use of MS Office and financial management software (ERP)
  • Advance Excel skill with strong analytical skill
  • Excellent communication and people skills, team worker
  • Knowledge of revenue accounting the airline industry is necessary.

Application Closing Date
11th September, 2020.

Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using the job title as subject of the mail

Job Title: Financial Accountant

Location: Enugu
Employment Type: Full Time

Key Responsibilities

  • Responsible for the co-ordination and oversight of financial accounting functions, ensuring accuracy, completeness and timeliness in transaction postings & financial reporting.
  • Preparation of timely and accurate reports that communicate the   company’s financial position at any point in time
  • Fixed Asset management, Budgetary control, Bank reconciliation, data analysis, ensuring data integrity of financial information and management reporting, tax –related issues and statutory payments/returns. Providing strong support to the Line Manager as to achieve the overall goal of the company.

Qualification , Experience & Skills

  • BSc or HND in Accounting
  • ICAN/ACCA
  • 5-7 years working experience in accounting roles
  • Proficient in the use of MS Office and financial management software (ERP)
  • Advance Excel skill with strong analytical skill
  • Excellent communication and people skills, team worker
  • Knowledge of the airline industry is an added advantage

Application Closing Date
11th September, 2020.

Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using the job title as subject of the mail

Job Title: Accounts Officer

Location: Enugu

Key Responsibilities

  • Transaction postings, ensuring accuracy, completeness and timeliness in transaction postings & reporting , Ledger accounts  reconciliations, etc
  • Providing strong support to the Line Manager as to achieve the overall goal of the company

Qualification, Experience & Skill

  • B.Sc or HND in Accounting
  • 3-5 years working experience in accounting roles
  • Proficient in the use of MS Office and financial management software (ERP)
  • Excellent communication and people skills, team worker
  • Knowledge of the airline industry is an added advantage

Application Closing Date
11th September, 2020.

Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using the job title as subject of the mail.




