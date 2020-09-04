Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

United Nigeria Airlines Job Recruitment September 2020 – Private Airlines Services Limited (Operators of United Nigeria) is a wholly Nigerian company incorporated under the Companies and Allied Matters Act of 1990 at the Corporate Affairs Commission to offer commercial air transportation services under the registered tradename; United Nigeria.

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:

Job Title: Revenue Accounts Officer

Location: Enugu

Employment Type: Full Time

Key Responsibilities

Transaction postings of revenue related transactions, ensuring accuracy, completeness and timeliness in transaction postings & reporting.

Perform timely reconciliations ensuring that all ticket sales from all ticketing locations are properly accounted for in the applicable bank accounts.

Providing strong support to the Line Manager as to achieve the overall goal of the company.

Qualification, Experience & Skills

BSc or HND in Accounting

3-5 years working experience in accounting roles

Proficient in the use of MS Office and financial management software (ERP)

Excellent communication and people skills ,team worker

Knowledge of the airline industry is an added advantage

Application Closing Date

11th September, 2020.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using the job title as subject of the mail.

Job Title: Revenue Accountant

Location: Enugu

Employment Type: Full Time

Key Responsibilities

Responsible for the co-ordination and oversight of revenue accounting functions, ensuring accuracy, completeness and timeliness in transaction postings & reporting.

Preparation of timely and accurate revenue accounting –related reports that communicate the true state of affairs at any point in time

Manage revenue accounting operations and controls, data analysis and management reporting on revenue accounting, data integrity of revenue accounting information.

Providing strong support to the Line Manager as to achieve the overall goal of the company.

Qualification, Experience & Skills

BSc or HND in Accounting

ICAN/ACCA

5-7 years working experience in accounting roles

Proficient in the use of MS Office and financial management software (ERP)

Advance Excel skill with strong analytical skill

Excellent communication and people skills, team worker

Knowledge of revenue accounting the airline industry is necessary.

Application Closing Date

11th September, 2020.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using the job title as subject of the mail

Job Title: Financial Accountant

Location: Enugu

Employment Type: Full Time

Key Responsibilities

Responsible for the co-ordination and oversight of financial accounting functions, ensuring accuracy, completeness and timeliness in transaction postings & financial reporting.

Preparation of timely and accurate reports that communicate the company’s financial position at any point in time

Fixed Asset management, Budgetary control, Bank reconciliation, data analysis, ensuring data integrity of financial information and management reporting, tax –related issues and statutory payments/returns. Providing strong support to the Line Manager as to achieve the overall goal of the company.

Qualification , Experience & Skills

BSc or HND in Accounting

ICAN/ACCA

5-7 years working experience in accounting roles

Proficient in the use of MS Office and financial management software (ERP)

Advance Excel skill with strong analytical skill

Excellent communication and people skills, team worker

Knowledge of the airline industry is an added advantage

Application Closing Date

11th September, 2020.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using the job title as subject of the mail

Job Title: Accounts Officer

Location: Enugu

Key Responsibilities

Transaction postings, ensuring accuracy, completeness and timeliness in transaction postings & reporting , Ledger accounts reconciliations, etc

Providing strong support to the Line Manager as to achieve the overall goal of the company

Qualification, Experience & Skill

B.Sc or HND in Accounting

3-5 years working experience in accounting roles

Proficient in the use of MS Office and financial management software (ERP)

Excellent communication and people skills, team worker

Knowledge of the airline industry is an added advantage

Application Closing Date

11th September, 2020.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using the job title as subject of the mail.