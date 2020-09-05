Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

CBN sets N10bn maximum loan for intervention fund – The Central Bank of Nigeria has set N10bn as the maximum loan an obligor can access under its N250bn intervention fund for the gas sector.

It disclosed this in a guideline titled ‘Framework for the implementation of intervention facility for the national gas expansion programme’, which was released on Friday.

Part of the term loan conditions for manufacturers, processors, wholesale distributors, was that the term loan, “Shall be determined based on the activity and shall not exceed N10bn per obligor;

“Working capital is maximum of N500m per obligor.”

The CBN said it introduced the N250bn intervention facility to help stimulate investment in the gas value chain as part of its efforts to stimulate finance to critical sectors of the economy.

It stated that the low level of investment in the industry had resulted in the minimal production and utilisation of Compressed Natural Gas and Liquefied Petroleum Gas as clean alternative sources of domestic energy in Nigeria.

Failure to harness its gas resources has had negative consequences for the country, economic, environmental, fiscal and social, particularly as the industry has the potential to engender rapid growth in Nigeria’s non-oil economy, it stated.

Read also:

It said the objectives of the facility included improved access to finance for private sector investments in the domestic gas value chain; and also to stimulate investments in the development of infrastructure to optimise the domestic gas resources for economic development.

The CBN said it also aimed to fast-track the adoption of CNG as the fuel of choice for transportation and power generation, as well as LPG as the fuel of choice for domestic cooking, transportation and captive power.

It would also fast-track the development of gas-based industries particularly petrochemical (fertilizer, methanol, etc) to support large industries, such as agriculture, textile, and related industries; provide leverage for additional private sector investments in the domestic gas market; and boost employment across the country.

Eligible activities under the intervention include establishment of gas processing plants and small-scale petrochemical plants; establishment of gas cylinder manufacturing plants; establishment of L-CNG regasification modular systems; and establishment of auto gas conversion kits or components manufacturing plants.

Others are establishment of CNG primary and secondary compression stations; establishment and manufacturing of LPG retail skid tanks and refilling equipment; development/enhancement of auto gas transportation systems, conversion and distribution infrastructure; and enhancement of domestic cylinder production and distribution by cylinder manufacturing plants and LPG wholesale outlets.

It also involves the establishment/expansion of micro distribution outlets and service centres for LPG sales, domestic cylinder injection and exchange; and any other mid to downstream gas value chain related activity recommended by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.