Latest News on Nigerian Army Recruitment 2020 78rri [Updated Today]

Latest News on Nigerian Army Recruitment 2019 78rri [Updated Today] – Recruitment.army.mil.ng – Today we’re going to give you Latest news on Nigerian Army recruitment 2019. You’ll See Today’s Army 78rri 10 recruitment latest Updates Here and how recruitment.army.mil.ng can be used to get all trending updates – Apply here!
In case you don’t know about the 78rri of the Nigerian Army recruitment has commenced, you can still click here to apply online now.
Getting Nigerian Army 2019 news update will also help you stay informed more than every other Nigerian Army job applicants.
The real reason why NPF Nigeria do release news updates concerning Nigerian Army Current recruitment is to ensure there’s steady updates for all candidates.
Nigerian Army DSSC and SSC recruitment form 2019/2019 is out now.
If read this guide diligently, you’ll know what’s currently happening with Nigerian Army.
Don’t be in a hurry to leave website without taking time to read through all the news below.
So take your time to go through the latest news on Nigerian army recruitment 2019 listed below now.
You can check latest news from nigeria portal any day. Just read down to know how to get Latest updates okay.
Note: We’ve broken down this Nigerian Army today’s news updates into 10 Different section’s.
It will be best if you take you’re time and read all the 10 news updates.
Now, let’s start with the first News updates on the list Today.
See Also:
- Nigerian Army DSSC Portal and SSC
- Nigerian Army Dssc Recruitment
- Nigerian Army 78rri State Recruitment Screening Venue, Date, Time and requirements
AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION
(07026536478) NIGERIA CUSTOM’s YEARLY AUCTION’s OF IMPOUNDED VEHICLES ARE NOW
FOR SALES,
APPROVED BY THE FEDERAL
GOVERNMENT AT A CHEAPER AND
AFFORDABLE PRICE,IF YOUR CHOICE OF CAR IS NOT LISTED BELOW, INTERESTED BUYERS
SHOULD CONTACT ME ON
(07026536478) FOR PURCHASE AND INQUIRY.!!!PLEASE NOTE!!!
THE NIGERIA CUSTOM ”REPLACEMENT AND RECRUITMENT” FORM IS OUT FOR REGISTRATION!!!
BAGS OF RICE =N10,000
KEG OF OIL=N7,500
CAR FEATURES AND PRICES BELOW
GOLF 1, 2, 3,4 ,5.=N150,000 to=N 500,000
Toyota Camry Big Daddy=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Tiny-Light=N450,000.
Toyota Avensis=N550,000.
Toyota Hilux=N1M
Toyota Avensis=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Muscle=N 600,000. & Spider=N600,000.
Toyota Avalon=N550,000
Toyota Rav4 SUV=N800,000.
Toyota Sienna=N850,000.
Toyota 4Runner=N850,000.
Toyota Tundra=N1.5M
Toyota picnic=N450,000.
Toyota Highlander=N1M.
Toyota Corolla=N550,000.
Toyota Prado=N2M
Toyota LandCruisser=N2.8M.
Toyota Yaris=N500.000.
Toyota Matrix=N450,000.
Toyota Haice Bus=N950,000
Acura MDX =N900,000.
Acura ZDX=N970,000
Acura TL=N850,000.
Honda Pilot=N800,000.
Honda Baby Boy=N650,000.
Honda End of Discusson(EOD)=N550,000.
Honda Odyssey=N800,000.
Honda Accord=N550,000.
Honda CRV=N600,000.
Honda Civic=N500,000.
Infinity Fx35=N1.7m.
Infinity Fx45=N1.2m.
Infinity Qx4=600,000.
Nissan Murano=N700,000.
Nissan Pathinder=N500,000.
Nissan Altima=N500,000.
Nissan Maxima=N450,000.
Nissan Xterra=N600,000.
Nissan Quest=450,000.
Nissan Amanda=N550,000
Lexus Rx330=N750,000.
Lexus Gx460=N1m.
Lesus Rx300= N650,000
Lexus Rx320=N680,000
Lexus Lx650=N500,000.
LexusRx350=N1.2M
LexusGx470=N850,000.
Ford Explorer=N8500,000.
Land Rover Discovery=N1.9m.
Land Rover Freelander=N1.3
TRUCKS LIKE , VOLVO, MAN AND MERCEDES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE.!!!
, All
VEHICLES ARE IN GOOD
CONDITION, INSTALLMENTAL PAYMENT IS
ALLOWED
WE OFFER DELIVERY TO ALL
36 STATES IN NIGERIA. CONTACT ME ON (07026536478) TO PLACE AN ORDER NOW.
Someone should help me check please
Am confuse here is my application number 78RRI/YO/225/OUu6JY75
Here is my email please [email protected]
Someone should help me check please
Am confuse here is my application number 78RRI/YO/225/OUu6JY75
Here is my email please [email protected]