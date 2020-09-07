LG Electronics Recruitment for Business Development Manager

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Business Development Manager (Information Display)

Location: Lagos

Details

We are looking for a dynamic individual to join as a Business Development Manager in LG Electronics based in Lagos, Nigeria.

The ideal candidate must have at least 3+ years working experience in a Multinational Corporate environment, with exposure & proven track record in Business Development of Information Display products.

Key Responsibilities

Product training, Partner Certification of SI on a quarterly basis

Pre-sales support to the Sales team, prepare the necessary information needed about the solution to implement in each project

Support on answering the necessary documentation for public contests, and tender business that need complex proposals

Show Room maintenance and solutions deployment so we can enhance business to our customers,

To present LG Products, “evangelize” partners and end-customers to understand the advantage of LG products and the products created and developed through partnerships

Be aware and updated on all trends, new solutions and technologies so all the time LG can be known by partners and customers as the leading force regarding future technologies and in that way be recognized in the market as a true expert in its field

Develop new partnerships to offer LG products to the target clients, pushing the bordering of product line and integrate different GBUs so LG has a stronger offer than the competition

Use the LG Partners SI certificated customers to develop differentiated products/solutions from competitors so LG can provide added value with its offer (Ex. Mirror Solutions/Transparent Solutions)

Required Qualifications and Skills

Education: BSc. Information Technology / Electronics / Computer / AV Engineering

Work Experience: Minimum 3+ years of experience in similar position

Language/s: Fluent in English, French (preferable)

Other Skills:

Knowledge of the ID business, products and industry trend

B2B project experience

Knowledge of Digital TV systems, hardware systems (e.g.: operation of PC Servers, IP Switches, MPEG4 Encoders)

Experience with Digital Signage systems and Audio/Visual systems

Engineering skills, fast execution, focus and motivation for goals achievement

Strong computer skills (MS Office)

Self-starter, innovative and able to work independently

Proven ability to manage multiple projects and tasks simultaneously

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

