LG Electronics Recruitment for Business Development Manager – At LG Electronics, we deliver products and services that make lives better, easier and happier through increased functionality and fun. Put simply, we offer the latest innovations to make “Life Good” – from home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications to business innovations in digital signage, air conditioning, solar and LED lighting. As a global leader, we strive for greatness in product leadership, market leadership and people leadership to realize our growth strategies – Apply here!
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Business Development Manager (Information Display)
Location: Lagos
Details
- We are looking for a dynamic individual to join as a Business Development Manager in LG Electronics based in Lagos, Nigeria.
- The ideal candidate must have at least 3+ years working experience in a Multinational Corporate environment, with exposure & proven track record in Business Development of Information Display products.
Key Responsibilities
- Product training, Partner Certification of SI on a quarterly basis
- Pre-sales support to the Sales team, prepare the necessary information needed about the solution to implement in each project
- Support on answering the necessary documentation for public contests, and tender business that need complex proposals
- Show Room maintenance and solutions deployment so we can enhance business to our customers,
- To present LG Products, “evangelize” partners and end-customers to understand the advantage of LG products and the products created and developed through partnerships
- Be aware and updated on all trends, new solutions and technologies so all the time LG can be known by partners and customers as the leading force regarding future technologies and in that way be recognized in the market as a true expert in its field
- Develop new partnerships to offer LG products to the target clients, pushing the bordering of product line and integrate different GBUs so LG has a stronger offer than the competition
- Use the LG Partners SI certificated customers to develop differentiated products/solutions from competitors so LG can provide added value with its offer (Ex. Mirror Solutions/Transparent Solutions)
Required Qualifications and Skills
- Education: BSc. Information Technology / Electronics / Computer / AV Engineering
- Work Experience: Minimum 3+ years of experience in similar position
- Language/s: Fluent in English, French (preferable)
Other Skills:
- Knowledge of the ID business, products and industry trend
- B2B project experience
- Knowledge of Digital TV systems, hardware systems (e.g.: operation of PC Servers, IP Switches, MPEG4 Encoders)
- Experience with Digital Signage systems and Audio/Visual systems
- Engineering skills, fast execution, focus and motivation for goals achievement
- Strong computer skills (MS Office)
- Self-starter, innovative and able to work independently
- Proven ability to manage multiple projects and tasks simultaneously
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
