Nigerian Army DSSC & SSC Recruitment Portal 2020/2021 | www.army.mil.ng – The Nigerian Army is the largest component of the Nigerian Armed Forces. With reference to her motto; “Victory is from God alone”, it shows that this branch of Military, engages in several warfare operations. The Nigerian Army is governed by the Nigerian Army Council, and is operated by the Federal Government of Nigeria. The prestigious Military Agency bears the brunt of the Federation’s security challenges (Boko Haram Insurgency) – Apply here!

The Nigerian Army was established in the year 1960, with the purpose of defending Nigeria from external and internal attack, or “attack would-be enemies”. The resources of the Nigerian Army are channeled towards the protection and preservation of lives, properties, territory, culture and the National Security of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

NIGERIAN ARMY RECRUITMENT

Apart from the benefits of being a Soldier in the Nigerian Army, a lot of Nigerians are eager to serve under the Federal Military Agency, as they offer high paying job positions Nationwide. This article will guide you on your aspirations via the Nigerian Army recruitment for 2020.

Please note that the recruitment exercise of the Nigerian Army is open to civilians and already serving Military personnel as well. However, there are conditions that apply to already serving military personnel. For terms and conditions on who can apply for the 2020 Nigerian Army recruitment exercise, kindly visit the official portal of the Nigerian Army for more details.

Candidates interested in the Nigerian Army recruitment exercise should note that there are several requirements and qualifications involved in the exercise. However, we have provided you with all the information you need to succeed in the 2020 recruitment of the Nigerian Army. We advise that you carefully read and digest the contents of this article to be fully informed.

GENERAL REQUIREMENTS

Just like we mentioned earlier, there are basic requirements and qualifications involved in the Nigerian Army recruitment for 2020. In this section of this article, we have outlined the requirements you should equip yourself with for the recruitment exercise of the Military Agency.

They include;

– Applicants should be recommended by at least two referees with solid public status (Local Government Chairman or Secretary, an Officer of the Armed Forces, not below the rank of a colonel or lieutenant, an assistant commissioner of police, and the likes.) that will attest to the lifestyle and character of the applicant (also provide contact address and telephone numbers of parents, guardians and next of kin).

– A letter of attestation is required, and the passport photographs of referees should be attached to it.

– Applicants should have clear criminal records.

– Applicants should possess a birth certificate, endorsed by the National Population Commission (NPC), or Local Government Council (LGC). If these are absent, the applicant should tender a certificate of Age declaration from the Court.

– Candidates should pass through medical test, to check for use of illicit drugs, as candidates who test positive would be disqualified.

– Certificate of “state of origin” is also required.

– Individuals with tattoos or any form of inscription on their skin are not permitted to apply.

– Interested candidates in the Nigerian Army recruitment should be citizens of Nigeria, following the dictates of the Nigerian constitution.

– NYSC discharge certificate or a letter of exemption is required.

– Original copies of educational certificates should also be presented.

– The height requirement for male applicants is 1.68m, while the requirement for female applicants is 1.65m.

– The minimum age requirement for candidates is twenty (20) years, while the maximum age requirement is thirty (30) years. However, candidates applying for the position of a Medical consultant should not be more than forty (40) years of age.

– The Nigerian Army recruitment exercise requests that applicants should be physically, medically and mentally fit, to participate.

– The Nigerian Army recruitment requires at least a first degree (B.Sc.) with not less than a Second Class Lower Division or HND, with not less than Lower Credit from any recognized higher learning institution (University) or any equivalent qualifications.

– Candidates applying for the position of a Service Personnel should possess;

– A military identity card

– Cultists or candidates belonging to any secret society are automatically disqualified

– Letters of Nigerian Army sponsorship in tertiary institutions

– Recommendation letters by their commanding officers

– They must have served minimum of five (5) years in the unit

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Candidates applying for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) should note that the program will last for a period of fifteen (15) years. An initial period of eight (8) years (renewable), and another period of seven (7) years, making it fifteen (15) years altogether.

Medical consultant officers shall be granted the rank of a Major, upon the successful completion of military training.

Officer Cadets shall be granted the rank of a lieutenant, upon completion of military training.

Available Positions At The Nigerian Army

Other job positions available at the Nigerian Army have been outlined below;

Short Service Combatant Commission Officer

Nigerian Army Signals

Nigerian Army Officer of Military Police

Nigerian Army Education Officer

Mechanical Engineer

Fire Fighter

Electrical Engineer

Directorate of Islamic Affairs

Directorate of Chaplain Services (Roman Catholic)

Directorate of Chaplain Services

Directorate of Army Public Relations

Directorate of Army Physical Training

Air Traffic Controller

Aeronautical Engineer

And so much more, which you can verify on the official Nigerian Army portal. Read the next section for application procedures.

APPLICATION PROCEDURES

The application procedures for the Nigerian Army recruitment for 2020 have been outlined below. They include;

– Visit the official portal of the Nigerian Army @ nigerianarmy.mil.ng

– Carefully study the criteria for the job position you wish to apply for.

– On the homepage of the Nigerian Army, select either DSSC or SSC under the application type.

– Click the “Register” link indicated above, and fill up the registration form with the right details.

– As soon as your registration process has been successfully completed, you will receive an e-mail notification via your registered e-mail address.

– Click of “Login” to fill the available forms.

– Include your profile in the registration, which will require your passport photograph and your bio-data.

– Your academic qualifications should also be included.

– Attach other relevant certificates in your registration too.

