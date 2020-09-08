Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Access Bank Appoints Usman as Independent Director – Access Bank Plc has appointed Mr. Hassan Usman, as an independent non-executive director of the bank following the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Usman is the Founder/Chief Executive Officer of New Frontier Development Limited, an investment company focused on financial advisory, hospitality, real estate and proprietary investments in start-ups and challenged companies in the SME space.

In a notification to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Access Bank said, prior to this appointment, Usman was the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Aso Savings and Loans Plc and an Executive Director at Abuja Investment and Property Development Company Limited.

Commenting on the appointment, the Chairman of Access Bank Plc, Dr. (Mrs.) Ajoritsedere Awosika, said: “We are very delighted to be joined by Usman, a leader with a rich blend of academic, entrepreneurial and public sector experiences which are all relevant to the needs of our board.”