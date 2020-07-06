Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Federal Teachers Scheme Recruitment 2020/2021 Application Form Portal – www.ubeconline.com – Are you looking for the latest news on recruitment of teachers? If yes, you are in the right place. The Federal Teachers Scheme Recruitment form 2020 is out. Apply for the ongoing Federal Teachers recruitment 2020 – Apply here!

The FTS recruitment for 2020 is currently ongoing. This is a massive nationwide recruitment of teachers into the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC). The application form is now available at the federal teacher’s recruitment portal 2020 – www.ubeconline.com.

The federal teachers' scheme recruitment 2019 portal is now open for new applications. All suitably qualified applicants should visit the UBEC recruitment portal to see the available job positions, eligibility requirements and steps to apply.

Federal Teachers Scheme Recruitment 2020 Requirements

You must possess an NCE (which is also known as the Nigerian Certificate of Education) certificate from a recognized institution. You must not be above 40 years of age. You must be of good behaviour. You should not be currently engaged either in public or private schools

However, It is important to note that the FTS Recruitment form is not yet out. This page will be updated once the form is out. You can keep visiting this web site or FTS Recruitment Portal @ www.ubeconline.com to stay updated once the form is out.

How To Apply For Federal Teachers Scheme Recruitment 2020

To apply, visit www.ubeconline.com and also bookmark this page so we can keep you updated when the form is out.

