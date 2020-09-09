Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

MAPOLY to award B.Tech in engineering – The Ogun State Government has said the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, would commence the process of awarding Bachelor of Technology Degree certificate.

The government said the B.Tech would be awarded to its engineering graduates instead of Higher National Diploma.

The Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Joseph Odemuyiwa, disclosed this at his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, while speaking on the state of technical education in the state.

Odemuyiwa said, “The institution has been mandated by law to award a Bachelor of Technology degree in its engineering programmes.”

Odemuyiwa also said the Dapo Abiodun-led administration was working towards reviewing the educational curriculum in the state to align it with the demands of modern trends.

He lamented that paucity of teachers and instructors, as well as misconceptions about technical education, among other challenges, were part of the reasons there was low enrollment into technical and technological education schools in the country.

He said, “His Excellency has graciously given his nod to urgently and aggressively sought for qualified teachers as per need of each trade in each of the technical colleges in the state.”