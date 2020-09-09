Newly Licensed Regional Commercial Bank massive job Recruitment – Nextzon Business Services Limited – Our client is a newly licensed Regional Commercial Bank that aims to use technology in innovative ways to simplify banking in Nigeria. It will set new service standards in the industry and continuously live by its values of Professionalism, Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Team Work and Integrity. Customers will feel the difference with its unique approach to relationship management and technology-driven engagement – Apply here!
If you are mission-driven, have a track record of solid performance and are also looking for an opportunity to make a tangible difference in a new bank, we have the following positions below:
1.) Team Lead, Regulatory & Anti-Financial Crimes Compliance
Location: Lagos
2.) Treasury / Trade Operations Supervisor
Location: Lagos
3.) Information Security Risk Officer
Location: Lagos
4.) FX Trader
Location: Lagos
5.) Systems Administrator
Location: Lagos
6.) Team Lead, Enterprise Risk Management
Location: Lagos
7.) Treasury / Trade Operations Officer
Location: Lagos
8.) Database Administrator
Location: Lagos
9.) Team Lead, Market Risk
Location: Lagos
10.) Treasury Bills Trader
Location: Lagos
11.) Team Lead, ATM, POS & Merchant Services
Location: Lagos
12.) Channels Support Officer
Location: Lagos
13.) Team Lead, Credit Risk Management
Location: Lagos
14.) Team Lead, I.T Compliance
Location: Lagos
15.) Domestic Operations / Settlement Officer
Location: Lagos
16.) Network / Messaging Officer
Location: Lagos
17.) Credit Portfolio & Loan Monitoring Officer
Location: Lagos
18.) Bond Trader
Location: Lagos
19.) Team Lead, I.T. Security
Location: Lagos
20.) Credit Analysis Officer
Location: Lagos
21.) Clearing Supervisor
Location: Lagos
22.) Team Lead, Correspondent Banking
Location: Lagos
23.) Business Intelligence Developer
Location: Lagos
24.) Clearing Officer
Location: Lagos
25.) Team Lead, I. T. Services
Location: Lagos
26.) Team Lead, Liquidity Funding
Location: Lagos
27.) Branch Operations Officer
Location: Lagos
28.) Team Lead, Corporate Internet Banking & Mobile
Location: Lagos
29.) Relationship Officer
Location: Lagos
30.) Branch Manager
Location: Lagos
31.) Team Lead, Asset and Liability Management
Location: Lagos
32.) Team Lead, Retail Internet Banking & Mobile
Location: Lagos
33.) Team Lead, Business Banking
Location: Lagos
34.) Team Lead, Corporate & Public Sector Banking
Location: Lagos
35.) Team Lead, Customer Insights, Products Development & Partnerships
Location: Lagos
36.) Team Lead, Commercial Banking
Location: Lagos
37.) Team Lead, Personal Banking
Location: Lagos
Application Closing Date
16th September, 2020.
Requirements and Experience
- A minimum of 5 years experience in supporting IT operations of digital channels in a commercial bank
- Finacle Experience will be an added advantage for all the IT Roles
- Advanced Computing/Information Technology industry certifications (e.g MSCE, ITIL, CCNA) will be an added advantage.
- Relevant professional ICT Experience in IT Operations in a mature technology environment.
- Demonstrable knowledge and experience in the relevant area of interest in addition to knowledge of IT Standards, Policy and Governance Development, IT Process Documentation, Knowledge of IT regulatory requirements, Database Administration, Network/ Messaging, Basic IT Security, Application development, I.T Infrastructure, Process and Policy Development.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click Here to Start Application
Click here for more information
Note
- Candidates should apply for only one position. Multiple applications will lead to disqualification.
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
