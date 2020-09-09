Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Newly Licensed Regional Commercial Bank massive job Recruitment – Nextzon Business Services Limited – Our client is a newly licensed Regional Commercial Bank that aims to use technology in innovative ways to simplify banking in Nigeria. It will set new service standards in the industry and continuously live by its values of Professionalism, Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Team Work and Integrity. Customers will feel the difference with its unique approach to relationship management and technology-driven engagement – Apply here!

If you are mission-driven, have a track record of solid performance and are also looking for an opportunity to make a tangible difference in a new bank, we have the following positions below:

1.) Team Lead, Regulatory & Anti-Financial Crimes Compliance

Location: Lagos

2.) Treasury / Trade Operations Supervisor

Location: Lagos

3.) Information Security Risk Officer

Location: Lagos

4.) FX Trader

Location: Lagos

5.) Systems Administrator

Location: Lagos

6.) Team Lead, Enterprise Risk Management

Location: Lagos

7.) Treasury / Trade Operations Officer

Location: Lagos

8.) Database Administrator

Location: Lagos

9.) Team Lead, Market Risk

Location: Lagos

10.) Treasury Bills Trader

Location: Lagos

11.) Team Lead, ATM, POS & Merchant Services

Location: Lagos

12.) Channels Support Officer

Location: Lagos

13.) Team Lead, Credit Risk Management

Location: Lagos

14.) Team Lead, I.T Compliance

Location: Lagos

15.) Domestic Operations / Settlement Officer

Location: Lagos

16.) Network / Messaging Officer

Location: Lagos

17.) Credit Portfolio & Loan Monitoring Officer

Location: Lagos

Read also:

18.) Bond Trader

Location: Lagos

19.) Team Lead, I.T. Security

Location: Lagos

20.) Credit Analysis Officer

Location: Lagos

21.) Clearing Supervisor

Location: Lagos

22.) Team Lead, Correspondent Banking

Location: Lagos

23.) Business Intelligence Developer

Location: Lagos

24.) Clearing Officer

Location: Lagos

25.) Team Lead, I. T. Services

Location: Lagos

26.) Team Lead, Liquidity Funding

Location: Lagos

27.) Branch Operations Officer

Location: Lagos

28.) Team Lead, Corporate Internet Banking & Mobile

Location: Lagos

29.) Relationship Officer

Location: Lagos

30.) Branch Manager

Location: Lagos

31.) Team Lead, Asset and Liability Management

Location: Lagos

32.) Team Lead, Retail Internet Banking & Mobile

Location: Lagos

33.) Team Lead, Business Banking

Location: Lagos

34.) Team Lead, Corporate & Public Sector Banking

Location: Lagos

35.) Team Lead, Customer Insights, Products Development & Partnerships

Location: Lagos

36.) Team Lead, Commercial Banking

Location: Lagos

37.) Team Lead, Personal Banking

Location: Lagos

Application Closing Date

16th September, 2020.

Requirements and Experience

A minimum of 5 years experience in supporting IT operations of digital channels in a commercial bank

Finacle Experience will be an added advantage for all the IT Roles

Advanced Computing/Information Technology industry certifications (e.g MSCE, ITIL, CCNA) will be an added advantage.

Relevant professional ICT Experience in IT Operations in a mature technology environment.

Demonstrable knowledge and experience in the relevant area of interest in addition to knowledge of IT Standards, Policy and Governance Development, IT Process Documentation, Knowledge of IT regulatory requirements, Database Administration, Network/ Messaging, Basic IT Security, Application development, I.T Infrastructure, Process and Policy Development.

Application Closing Date

18th September, 2020.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click Here to Start Application

Click here for more information

Note