Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Three Nigerian banks begin QR code payment in Ghana – Six banks in Ghana have initiated services to allow the public pay for goods and services through the universal Ghana Quick Response (Gh QR) code.

The banks include three from Nigeria, which are Ecobank, Zenith Bank, and Fidelity Bank. Others, including GCB Bank, Bank of Africa, and Agriculture Development Bank are Ghana-based.

According to a statement, the remaining banks are still in the process to enable them begin the rollout.

With the QR code, customers only needed to scan the codes displayed at various shops and other outlets with their smartphones to make payment.

“Those who do not have smart phones can pay with their feature phones by dialling a code that will also be displayed at the merchant’s location. QR code is cheap and easy to set up. It is also a quick and secure way to make payment,” it said.

Going by this innovation, the new payment method takes away the direct contact associated with cash transactions, which makes it safer to use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read also:

Ecobank had earlier deplored QR codes but could only be used by their customers. However with the introduction of the Gh QR code, Ecobank has converted most of their existing QR codes of clients, to make them acceptable to all customers regardless of their banks. The other five banks have begun deploying their Gh QR codes at various outlets.

The Chief Executive, Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Limited (GhIPSS), Archie Hesse, noted that those that have started deployment encouraged businesses to liaise with banks to have the Gh QR code installed to increase their payment options to customers.

Hesse also challenged the remaining banks to quicken up the processes, as they risk losing their clients to other banks”.”

The QR code for payment is simple to set up, as it only involves generating unique QR codes, which can be a mere sticker posted on the wall of the shops or on a small stand.

“Once you find the QR Code displayed, you just have to scan and you pay or dial the USSD code and pay, it is that convenient. Gh QR is universal so anyone can use any of them, regardless of your bank,” Hesse stressed.

A wide range of businesses including taxi drivers, small shops, super markets, pharmacies, chop bars, restaurants as well as major service providers can all use QR codes to accept payments, he explained.