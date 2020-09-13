UBEC Federal Teachers Recruitment 2020/2021 ongoing – apply now!

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

UBEC Federal Teachers Recruitment 2020/2021 Over 300,000 Job Intake Update – Federal Teachers Recruitment 2020 is out and ongoing. This page will guide you on latest information about how to apply for Nigerian Federal Teachers Job offers for graduate and non-graduate – Apply here!

You will learn about federal government teacher’s recruitment application skills, requirements and basic qualifications. The official federal government teachers portal is https://www.ubec.gov.ng/

The 2020-2021 Federal teachers recruitment is in line with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) to reinstate education sector by employing more teachers in rural/urban areas in which successful applicants will be posted to Nomadic schools, Almajiri schools and schools identified through UBEC quality assurance that are without teachers.

The State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has commenced recruitment of teachers across the federation for NCE degree holders. The Federal Teachers Scheme enlistment is open to NCE degree holders across the states in Nigeria and applicants must specialize in any of the following basic education subjects under listed beneath:

1). English Language

2). Mathematics

3). Science

4). Vocational Education

5). Arts) Nigerian and Foreign Languages

Read also:

FG Teachers Vacancies Requirements

Interested applicants have been mandated to follow the instruction below to apply;

1). Applicants must hold the Nigeria Certificate in Education ‘NCE, obtained not earlier than 2013 from a recognized College of Education fully accredited by NCCE

2). Candidates should not be more than 40years of Age

3). Interested candidates who are currently working and receiving salary or allowance from any organization (Public and Private) are not allow to participate in the Scheme without first formally disengaging from the organization.

4). Successful applicants must be ready to serve in any schools in rural area posted.

Areas/Regions expected to be posted to as a successful applicant for Federal Teachers Recruitment.

Before applying for Nigerian federal teachers recruitment, bear it in mind that you might be posted to rural or urban areas as slated by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB)

1). Schools identified through UBEC quality assurance to be without teachers

2). Schools in internally displaced persons camp

3). Nomadic schools

4). Almajiri Schools

How to Apply for Federal Teachers Recruitment Online

Applicants who succeeded with the above-listed requirement should forward their application to the following under listed address, with photocopies of their NCE Certificate, Birth Certificates, and change of name should be attached to their applications; as follows

Forward your application to the following address:

The Executive Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board; in their respective LGEAs or SUBEB of your State

Don’t fail to apply…

Incoming Search

federal teachers scheme latest news

federal teachers scheme recruitment

federal government recruitment of teachers 2020

federal government teachers recruitment portal

latest federal government job in nigeria 2020

federal government online recruitment 2020

current federal government jobs in nigeria

federal government recruitment programs

We cherish your opinion and we look forward to it. Hence, if you have any question as regards Federal Teachers Recruitment 2020, kindly scroll down to the comment section and we will respond in no time.