Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Benue State Government Recruitment 2020/2021 & How to Apply: Benue State Agency for Community and Social Development Project (BNCSDP) World Bank Assisted invites applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the following positions listed below – Apply here!

The Benue State Government has applied for credit from the World Bank towards the cost of Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) and intends to apply part of the proceeds to payment under the employment of Project Officer, Supervision.

Table of Contents

Benue State Government Recruitment 2020/2021.

The State Project Implementation Unit now invites applications from eligible candidates for the following positions below:

Benue State Government Recruitment for Project Officer, Supervision.

Job Title: Project Officer, Supervision

Location: Benue

Responsibilities

Be responsible for supervising and coordinating the activities of Operation Officers.

Regularly and timely liaise with other Project Officers for deployment of Operation Officers for field level activities.

Liaise with the relevant state ministries, departments, agencies and ensure the adoption of state approved standard technical designs for social infrastructure.

Ensure compliance with state level technical specification / standard for all social infrastructure.

Prepare budgets and work plan for supervision of CDPs and micro-projects.

Provide guidelines to Operation Officers designated to undertake supervision.

Regularly submit monthly supervision reports to the manager Operation and M&E.

Provide specific report on supervision as may be requested by any of the Managers and General Manager.

Assist in organizing training for line ministries, LGA, LGRC and Operation Officers in social infrastructure operations and maintenance.

Liaise with the relevant SA for certification for all social infrastructure and completion.

Directly responsible to the Operation Manager.

Perform any other duty that may be assigned by the General Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a degree or HND in Engineering, Architecture, Social and Natural Sciences with at least five years’ experience in design and/or supervision of social infrastructure construction.

Computer literacy is essential and experience in implementing community level infrastructure is an added advantage.

Application Closing Date

28th September, 2020.

Read also:

Benue State Government Recruitment for Operation Officer

Job Title: Operation Officer

Location: Benue

Responsibilities

Sensitize and mobilize communities on CSDP project objectives and activities as well as issues related to HIV / AIDS.

Facilitate communities to undertake needs assessment and prioritization that are socially inclusive and environmentally sustainable.

Facilitate communities in the formulation of CDP in line with the above.

Build capacity of the CPMCs / GPMCs and LGRC Desk Officers, as appropriate, through providing training in requisite areas e.g. participatory Rural Appraisals (PRAs), record and book-keeping, project management, mainstreaming gender, environment and natural resources issues etc, as identified by the Project Officer IEC and Training.

Supervise the implementation of the CDPs to ensure quality assurance.

Ensure timely replenishment of accounts of the CPMCs/ GPMCs.

Collect, collate and forward the M&E Department, information / data on micro-project activities in communities.

Submission of monthly, quarterly and annual departmental reports to M&E Department on schedule, through the Manager Operations.

Set monthly and quarterly performance targets based on the work plan. Submit regular reports to the Project Officer or relevant section for whose activity they are deployed at any point in time.

Responsible to the Project Officer Supervision.

Any other duty as may be assigned by the General Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

A first Degree or HND in Engineering, Social Sciences, Biological and Natural Sciences, Business Administration, Accountancy or related field with at least 1 year post qualification experience in any areas.

Computer literacy and willingness to learn and work extra hours and on weekends is a must.

Applicants are not expected to be more than 35 years as at the time of recruitment and not above Grade level 9 if recruited from the civil service.

Application Closing Date

28th September, 2020.

Job Title: Project Internal Auditor

Location: Benue

Responsibilities

Preparation of quarterly internal Audit report of the Agency.

Preparation of Audit program for the year.

To review and monitor the disbursement of the Agency (SOE).

To strengthen the Internal Control system of the project.

To review all the authorizations, approvals, eligibility and documentation of expenditures.

To review the financial transactions or the communities in line with financial Procedures Manual.

To undertake value for money audit of all projects activities.

To inspect and monitor all Micro projects in the communities.

To carry out both compliance audit and non-financial audit.

Inspection and appraisal of the accounting system in operation at the establishment to ascertain its adequacy and effectiveness.

Verifying the cash and other assets of the projects.

Examine the reconciliation statement with the carried monthly / weekly Bank statement.

Ensure that the system of internal check and internal control introduced for the prevention or early detection of fraud and loss of cash, stores and other assets of the project is adequate.

Ensure that deposit register is maintained as provided in the FPM.

Check all posting of the assets purchased during the year to the assets ledgers.

Ensure that every Advance made is properly authorized.

Ascertain that the Advance ledger is kept up-to-date.

Ensure that the agreement for the advance is properly executed.

To have unrestricted access to any project documents, files or minutes.

To prepare and ensure complement for the project’s monitoring and evaluation system report.

Any other duty that may be assigned by the General Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

A University Degree, Higher National Diploma in Accounting or Banking and Finance and membership of professional association such as ACA, ACCA, ANAN or other equivalents is a must with at least 5 years post qualification experience.

Application Closing Date

28th September, 2020.

How to Apply for Benue State Government Recruitment 2020/2021.

Interested and qualified candidates should submit their Applications to:

The General Manager,

Benue State CSDP Implementation Unit,

No. 30 Kashim Ibrahim Road, Old GRA,

Makurdi, Benue State.

Note: Any internal staff wishing to apply for the above position must have to resign his or her current position so that the position shall be advertised alongside with the above position.