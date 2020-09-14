Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

BREAKING: Gunmen attack FRSC officials, kill two – Suspected kidnappers have attacked two bus-loads of Federal Road Safety Corps officials at a location in Nasarawa State, killing two officials.

An unknown number of the operatives were said to be missing.

The officials were on their way to a state in the South-East on Monday when their vehicles came under attack from the gunmen.

The Corps Public Education Officer, ACM Bisi Kazeem, confirmed the incident, noting that efforts were ongoing to rescue the abducted men.