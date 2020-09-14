Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

BREAKING: LASU crises worsens as varsity unions shut main gate – The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non Academic Staff Union of Universities have shutdown Lagos State University, (LASU).

It was gathered that the VC, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagboun and students were denied entrance into the university premises.

The LASU SSANU Chairman, Comrade Oseni Saheed told The Nation that workers are protesting the non-implementation of the minimum wage among other issues.

“We have shut down the school because of non-implementation of the minimum wage, among other issues like the Consequential Adjustment which has been on for close to two years,” he said.

The SSANU Chair added that there was no activity whatsoever in the school saying it is a ‘total shutdown’ by all the unions.

He said: “There is no activity whatsoever in LASU, it is total shutdown from all the unions. There is no entry and exit.”

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had announced that the tertiary institutions in the state be reopened on Monday, September 14. Students in 300 and 400 levels were expected to resume today (Monday) with other members of staff that had been away from work as result of the Coronavirus.