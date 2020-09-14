Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NIS Recruitment 2020/2021 | Apply Here for Nigerian Immigration Service Job – The long awaited guideline on how to register for Nigerian immigration service recruitment is finally here. Like we’ve always done before, here is another job application guide – Apply here!

Application form for immigration jobs is easy. Let’s show you everything you need to know now.

If you’d love to apply NIS 2020 recruitment, then I recommend you read this page till the very end.

This Job update about Nigerian immigration service recruitment 2020 is specially for those who wants to join Nigerian Immigration.

So if you’re ready to see how to apply for 2020 NIS recruitment application form, kindly read the guide below:

General Requirement for NIS Recruitment – Nigerian Immigration service recruitment 2020

Applicant must be Nigerian by birth;

Applicants must possess the requisite qualifications and Certificates.

Applicant must be between the ages of 18-30 years;

Applicant’s height must not be less than 1.65m for males and 1.60m for females;

Applicant’s chest measurement of not less than 0.87m for men;

Computer literacy will be an added advantage.

Applicants with any of the following disabilities need not apply: Impediment in speech (stammerer/ dumb), Gross malformation of teeth, Knocked knees, Bent knees, Bow legs, K-legs, Flat foot, Limb legs, Bent arms/ deformed hands /fracture, Defective eye sight (squint-eye, crossed eye, one-eyed and total blindness), Amputation of any part of physical body, Hearing impaired (deaf), Hunched back, Obesity, Pregnancy, Medical challenges and any other physical deformity not mentioned.



Positions Available for Nigerian Immigration service recruitment 2020

SUPERINTENDENT CADRE: Assistant Superintendent of Immigration II (ASI”)

INSPECTORATE CADRE: Senior Inspector of Immigration (SII)

Assistant Inspector of Immigration (AII)

How to Apply for NIS recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates are to visit the Nigeria immigration Service (NIS) recruitment Portal

Select ‘Apply Here’ under the Rank/ Cadre which you are qualified for,

Register with a valid and functional email account,

A verification link would be sent to your email

Apply Here: Immigration Recruitment

Incoming searches for this Job:

NIS recruitment portal 2020

Nigeria immigration service shortlisted candidate

NIS recruitment latest news

List of successful candidate for nigerian

Immigration service 2020/2021

Nigerian immigration recruitment 2020 portal

NIS screening date

NIS recruitment gov ng

Nigeria immigration service recruitment exam date

COMPUTER BASED TEST:

You need to note that Nigerian Immigration service recruitment computer based test shall be conducted for shortlisted candidates.

Deadline:

Application ends on only when deadlines is fixed. For now the application form is not yet online. Applications submitted after deadline will not be entertained.

Warning!

NIS recruitment 2020/2021 is currently not available, you need to always visit Nigeria immigration website for latest news about when this year recruitment into the Nigerian Immigration service will start.

Disregard any phone call, SMS or website publication you see about Nigerian immigration service recruitment form.

Note!

All the information provided on this page about Nis recruitment 2020 is for educational purpose concerning how immigration form should be filed and it’s general requirements.

However, we can still notify you if you need to know when Nigerian Immigration service recruitment form update about the next stage of the recruitment, and closing date via the portal now.