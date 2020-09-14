Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NYSC fumigates Anambra orientation camp ahead reopening – Permanent orientation camp, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Mbaukwu-Umuawulu, Anambra state has been fumigated and decontaminated ahead of the resumption of camp activities.

The state coordinator, Mr Aremu Kehinde disclosed this in a chat with newsmen, saying the exercise was part of preparations to ensure the safety of corps members during their orientation course.

He said the camp was ready for habitation in line with the COVID-19 safety protocols as stipulated by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to him, the Southeast Director of the scheme had certified the camp ready to host prospective corps members after inspecting the facility.

He said, “The camp has been fumigated and decontaminated to ensure that people are safe while they undergo their orientation programme.

“Wash-hand basins and sanitizing bays have been provided while beds have been separated to guarantee two metres social distancing. Besides, power, water supply and other facilities have received great boost in the camp.

Aremu who revealed the creation of care centres in the camp further disclosed plans for a re-engineering process to enable corps members to operate in groups for easy tracking and monitoring of their health conditions by camp officials.

“We are now working on the COVID-19 sample collection boot from our head office. This will help us take samples if there are suspected cases.

“We want to reorient young people to get them ready for national service and impart in them the culture of working with diverse people and to be part of the developmental ideals of the places they will undergo their primary assignments.

“We want them to be exposed to skill acquisition and entrepreneurship. These are the things we teach at the orientation camp.”