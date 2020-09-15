Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Conversion of cars to gas fuelling begins in October – Sylva: BY next month, the Federal Government will commence the conversion of cars and generating plants for gas fuelling.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, spoke on NTA’s “Good Morning Nigeria” which our Abuja correspondent monitored on Monday.

Shortly after his assumption of office, he had vowed to provide alternative fuel that would be cheaper and affordable for the common man.

He had early this year pledged to provide the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) that will sell for about N97 per litre as alternative to the petrol.

According to him, the Federal Government will convert the vehicles free of charge as a measure to lessen the impact of the hike of petrol pump price on the populace.

Sylva insisted that vehicles can be fueled by petrol and gas with the necessary calibration.

He predicated the government’s decision for alternative as a measure to embrace clean energy to crash the demand for petrol.

Read also:

His words: “The alternative we are now introducing is gas, which is definitely going to be cheaper than the subsidised rate of PMS. So, what we are trying to encourage Nigerians to do now is to convert their cars to dual fuel.

“That means your car can use either gas or petrol and that will be done for free because the government is going to ensure that you are able to convert your vehicles for free.

“And when you convert your car for free, you go to the filling station, you see the price of PMS (Premium Motor Spirit) you see the price of gas, you can decide to buy LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) or CNG (Compressed Natural Gas), you can decide to buy LNG (Liquefied Natural gas). These are all going to be available and we are going to have a roll out plan for this within October.

“Nigerians will have alternatives. It is like introducing a toll on the roads. When you introduce a tollgate, you are expected and required by law to also create an alternative. So, we are also creating that alternative so that you can go to buy gas.”

The minister disclosed that the least consumer of energy in the country will benefit from the conversation measure that is underway.