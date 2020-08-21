Nigeria Air Force clarifies portal for NAF recruitment 2020 – The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have clarified it will inform members of the public when the recruitment for 2020 begins through the NAF official website www.airforce.mil.ng.
NAF also warned applicants against patronizing fake recruitment sites as it is not recruiting.
A statement by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Information on Wednesday issued the warning while reacting to the reported existence of fake websites across the country.
The terse statement reads, “The attention of the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) has been drawn to the activities of some scrupulous individuals who are fraudulent extorting money from unsuspecting Nigerians under the guise of recruiting them into NAF .
”These fraudster deceive prospective applicants to pay certain amounts into bank accounts with the false assurance that they would be guaranteed recruitment into the NAF.
”It is disheartening to note that some people have been swindled by these unscrupulous individuals despite repeated warnings and spirited efforts by the NAF, over the years to enlighten the public about the nefarious activities of such dragsters.
”In view of this, it has become necessary to state firstly that the NAF is not currently conducting any recruitment exercise. When such an exercise is imminent, members of the public would be duly informed through the NAF official website www.airforce.mil.ng, as well as on our official social media handles.
”The public is also once more reminded that the recruitment and selection process into the NAF is ‘FREE OF CHARGE ‘ and without any form of gratification.
“Furthermore the NAF recruitment process is devoid of recruitment agents, hence anyone who claims to be operating in such capacity on behalf of the NAF is a fraudster. The NAF wishes to advise prospective applicants to promptly reports anyone who solicits for payment for recruitment into the Service to the nearest NAF Unit or the Nigeria Police Post.”
NOTE:
- Online Registration Starts on 24 July 2020 and closes on 21 August 2020.
- Recruitment interview Exercise will hold from 24 September – 12 November 2020.
- Nigerian Air Force online Registration and all other recruitment processes are FREE OF CHARGE and no payment should be made at any point throughout the Exercise.
- The Attestation Form must be accompanied by the passport photograph and photocopy of the signee’s Drivers Licence or International Passport or National ID Card. The signee is also to authenticate the passport photograph of the applicant behind.
- For further information see the instruction page on the website from 24th July 2020 or call the following support lines from 0930am to 0530pm Monday to Friday: 09064432351, 08043440802 and 09055840142 or e-mail:[email protected]
