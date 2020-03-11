#Edodecides: Edo State 2020 Governoship Election live Update

September 16, 2020 Haruna Magaji LATEST NEWS

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




#Edodecides: Edo State 2020 Governoship Election live Update – On Saturday September 19 the people of Edo State will once again go to polls to decide who will be in Osadebey house as the governor of the state for the next for years.

The major contenders of the coveted seat is the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his arch rival Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

For years ago in 2016 we covered the entire election process that returned Godwin Obaseki as Governor, this page is a continuation of the process from four years ago and we have also provided the live update below to refresh your memory from the 2016 polls.

The 2020 Edo State governorship election is similar to the polls of the 2016, only difference is that the top contenders switched parties and alliances.

Follow this page for Edo State 2020 Governoship Election Update:

<div id=”LB24_LIVE_CONTENT” data-eid=”1562165464166679707″></div> <script src=”https://v.24liveblog.com/24.js”></script>




About Haruna Magaji 2514 Articles
Haruna Magaji is a journalist, foreign policy expert and closet musician. He is a graduate of ABU Zaria and a member of the Nigerian union of journalists. JSA, as he is fondly called, resides in Suleja, Abuja. email him at - [email protected]
