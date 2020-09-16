Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

‘Polaris Pearl Account to empower women entrepreneurs’ – The Polaris Pearl account will equip women entrepreneurs with the requisite knowledge and skills to run their businesses.

The bank’s Acting Managing Director/CEO Innocent Ike, said: “Polaris Bank is a member of the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) and hence a critical stakeholder in the global conversation about gender inclusion and women empowerment, especially in enhancing their access to finance and business opportunities.”

He said the empowerment of women constitutes one of the six pillars of the bank’s corporate citizenship and sustainability focus.

The bank’s Group Head, Products and Market Development, Mrs. Adebimpe Ihekuna, said lack of proper guidance on access to opportunities is also a major hindrance to women in their entrepreneurial ventures.

Read also:

“We have designed Polaris Pearl Account for women or groups of women entrepreneurs who initiate, organise, and operate a business enterprise to fulfill an existing need for the purpose of making profit.”

She added: “With Polaris Pearl, women entrepreneurs do not only have access to collateral-free loans but are also regularly supported in understanding vital aspects of business development such as business training, business tips and positioning for new opportunities. We also support them with requisite skills on emerging local and global trends that may impact their businesses.

She continued: “Many women entrepreneurs who have embraced the Polaris Pearl products have so far enjoyed numerous incentives such as business name registration, health check, business plan development, and a host of other value-adding benefits.”