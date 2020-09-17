NCS – Nigeria Customs Service Shortlisted Candidates List in PDF 2019/2020: The Nigeria customs recruitment is currently ongoing and if you haven’t applied yet, then you need follow the instructions on this page to apply when next the service announce vacancies – for now you can: view shortlisted candidates here!
A lot of our readers have been asking us when Nigerian customs shortlisted candidates will be out, and how they can check their names on customs website.
If you filled the application form for Nigeria Custom Service Recruitment 2019/2020 exercise, it is very important to regularly check your email so you get information if you are among the shortlisted candidates for Nigeria customs recruitment 2019 screening/aptitude test.
As you may now know, the NCS 2019 recruitment exercise is now over. We want to let you know that very soon, the next phase of the recruitment will begin.
This means that in no the Nigeria customs recruitment shortlisted candidates list 2019 will soon be available online. Just keep visiting this page to see when it will be updated.
We will cover many important aspects today concerning the Nigeria customs shortlisted candidates for all the 36 states in Nigeria.
Is Nigerian Customs Shortlisted Candidates 2019/2020 Out?
Before we proceed in showing you the steps to download customs shortlist PDF, you need to take note of the fact that customs recruitment started on 17th April, 2019 and will closing date will exactly three weeks later.
All information concerning the requirements, application guidelines and steps to apply have been published earlier.
If you missed the article, then follow this link to read it Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment 2019.
Also, we recently published Nigeria customs past questions and answers for our readers to use and prepare for customs screening exercise/aptitude test.
If you want to download it, then click here to download Nigeria customs service past questions and answers PDF.
Do you know that customs recruitment shortlisted candidates pdf will soon be out? The Nigeria customs has started compilation of shortlisted candidates which will be published soon on the website.
Have you read Nigeria Customs Latest News on Recruitment
How to Check Nigeria Customs Shortlisted Candidates PDF 2019/2020
Currently, Nigeria customs has not yet published the shortlisted names for 2019/2020 recruitment screening/aptitude test.
Be rest assured you will get shortlisted if you met the requirements and also filled the application form correctly.
Do you want to be updated when the list of shortlisted candidates for Nigeria customs 2019/2020 is out? Then you need to drop your email address in the comment section below so we can notify you.
If you want to check your name on customs shortlist portal, then the official website is www.customs.gov.ng.
All information about Nigeria Customs will be published via their social media handles and also on their website.
You can follow Nigeria customs facebook page and twitter handle to get all the latest updates on Nigeria customs 2019 recruitment exercise.
