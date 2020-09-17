Nigerian Police (NPF) Recruitment 2020 Screening Date & Requirements

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigerian Police (NPF) Recruitment 2019 Screening Date & Requirements – The Nigeria Police Force has announced that the screening of candidates who applied to join the force as constables will commence from August 24 to September 16.

Constable recruitment: Police give update on screening of applicants. The Nigeria Police Force said physical and credential screening for candidates who applied for the constable recruitment exercise will commence from August 24, to September 6, 2020.

The NPF, in a statement on Thursday, asked all candidates, who successfully completed the online recruitment registration exercise to proceed for the physical and credential screening at designated locations within their state.

Nigerian Police Recruitment 2020 Screening Date & Requirements

The Nigerian Police Recruitment 2019/2020 Screening may be Computer Based Test (CBT) or Pencil and Paper. The NPF 2019 recruitment examination shall comprise of a General Paper (Section A) which is compulsory for all candidates.

You are to come to the venue with a printed copy of this letter without failure, as this admits you into the Examination/Screening Halls.

Furthermore, you are to present both the original copies and photocopies of the following:

Your Duly Completed Guarantor’s Form;

State of Origin Certificate;

Educational Certificates;

Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age;

One white coloured Office Flat File Jacket;

Two Recent Passport Photographs with your name written behind in capital letters.

You are to strictly adhere to the contents of this letter as no excuse will be entertained.

It will cover areas such as general knowledge and current affairs, English Language and Mathematics. Other sections are to be selected according candidate’s Faculty of choice. It will be conducted on or before Saturday the 16th July, 2019.

How to Check Nigerian Police Recruitment 2019 List of Shortlisted Applicants:

Go to the NPF recruitment portal via http://psc.gov.ng/shortlisted-candidates.html Click on your state of origin to access the list and see your screening date.

Only candidates who are successful in the Selection Examination will be invited for the Nigeria Police Selection Board Interview. The list of successful shortlisted applicants will be published on our website and in some national newspapers.

Note that this message is for only those that applied for Nigerian Police 2020 recruitment exercise.