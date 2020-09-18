FG Asks All Account Holders to Register Self – Certification Forms

September 18, 2020 Tosan Olajide LATEST NEWS

FG Asks All Account Holders to Register Self – Certification Forms: The Federal Government of Nigeria has directed Nigerians with accounts in any financial institutions to obtain, complete and submit Self – Certification Forms to their respective financial institutions.

The financial institutions comprise of banks, insurance companies and others.

The forms, according to a tweet thread from the verified account of the Government of Nigeria explained that the forms are required by the relevant financial institutions to carry out due diligence procedures in line with the Income Tax Regulations 2019.




