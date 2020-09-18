NALDA Recruitment 2020 New Registration Portal/site – nalda.ng

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NALDA and Buhari Young Farmers Network New recruitment Registration Portal

The 2020 new National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) recruitment registration website/portal is now open and accessible.

The NALDA now has a new registration portal for all who wishes to register for the NALDA recruitment.

Are you looking for the New NALDA Volunteer programme registration site? Do you wish to register for the 2020 National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) programme?

Register at the new nalda portal 2020

The NALDA Volunteer programme provides opportunities for eligible Nigerians to contribute their volunteer actions, where suitable, to support the work of NALDA in the three main NALDA pilot projects.

Opening of the New NALDA recruitment portal is simple and easy if you read through this article as we have promised to give you first-hand information as regards to the NALDA.ng recruitment 2020 exercise nationwide.

What is the new registration site for NALDA Recruitment?

The site has been changed from registration.nalda.ng to the new official registration portal for NALDA and Buhari Young Farmers Network: www.nalda.ng/naldang/buhari-young-farmers-network/

NALDA New Portal/Site Registration Recruitment Requirement 2020

As earlier state, if you are a Nigerian and you reside in Nigeria, you are eligible for the recruitment,

Also if you have a minimum of OND education qualification and above,

With computer skill

Can be dependable and punctual

Can respect and maintain confidentiality of the organization

And a valid and workable means of identification (Voters card, Driver’s License, national ID card, International Passport, etc)

How to Register/Apply for NALDA Volunteer Recruitment 2020

To begin registration visit: https://nalda.ng/naldang

Fill the form correctly and ensure they correspond with your ID Card

Submit your application

Print out your application acknowledgement slip

Click Here to see how to upload your passport

