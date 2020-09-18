Nigerian Airforce (NAF) Shortlisted Candidates 2020 – View PDF Full List here

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigerian Airforce Shortlisted Candidates 2019 (Download PDF Full List) – We are pleased to inform the general public especially those who took part in the just concluded NAF recruitment that the Nigerian Airforce Shortlisted Candidates 2020 is out – View full list here!

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has released the list of successful candidates shortlisted for the 2020 airmen/airwomen recruitment selection board interview.

NAF announced this in a post on its official Twitter handle on Thursday night.

Candidates who applied are advised to check for their names.

The post read: “LIST OF SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES FOR THE 2020 NIGERIAN AIR FORCE AIRMEN/AIRWOMEN RECRUITMENT SELECTION BOARD INTERVIEW

“Successful candidates (listed @ https://airforce.mil.ng/downloads) are hereby invited to attend Year 2020 @NigAirForce Airmen/Airwomen Recruitment Selection Interview Nigerian Air Force @NigAirForce

“At the NAF Base, Kawo – Kaduna from 24 Sep – 12 Nov 2020. Candidates are to report with the following:

Originals & Photocopies of their Credentials, 2 White Vests, 2 Blue PT Shorts, One Pair of Canvas Shoes, 4 Passport Photographs, Face Masks & Hand Sanitizer.”

Below is the TABLE OF CONTENTS FOR THE Nigerian Airforce Shortlisted Candidates 2019 (Download PDF Full List)

Batch A – Sunday 9 – 15 June 2019

(1) Abia.

(2) Adamawa.

(3) Akwa Ibom.

(4) Anambra.

(5) Bauchi.

(6) Bayelsa.

(7) Benue

(8) Borno.

(9) Cross River.

Batch B – Sunday 16 – 22 June 2019

(1) Delta.

(2) Ebonyi.

(3) Edo.

(4) Ekiti.

(5) Enugu.

(6) Gombe.

(7) Imo.

(8) Jigawa.

(9) Kaduna.

Batch C – Sunday 23 – 29 June 2019

(1) Kano.

(2) Katsina.

(3) Kebbi.

(4) Kogi.

(5) Kwara.

(6) Lagos.

(7) Nasarawa.

(8) Niger.

(9) Ogun.

Batch D – Sunday 30 June – 6 July 2019

(1) Ondo.

(2) Osun.

(3) Oyo.

(4) Plateau.

(5) Rivers.

(6) Sokoto.

(7) Taraba.

(8) Yobe.

(9) Zamfara.

(10) FCT.

Click here to download the list of shortlisted candidates. Download the Nigerian Airforce Shortlisted Candidates, names for the 2019 intake PDF using the Link

