Nigerian Airforce (NAF) Shortlisted Candidates 2020 – View PDF Full List here

Nigerian Airforce Shortlisted Candidates 2019 (Download PDF Full List) – We are pleased to inform the general public especially those who took part in the just concluded NAF recruitment that the Nigerian Airforce Shortlisted Candidates 2020 is out – View full list here!
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has released the list of successful candidates shortlisted for the 2020 airmen/airwomen recruitment selection board interview.
NAF announced this in a post on its official Twitter handle on Thursday night.
Candidates who applied are advised to check for their names.
The post read: “LIST OF SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES FOR THE 2020 NIGERIAN AIR FORCE AIRMEN/AIRWOMEN RECRUITMENT SELECTION BOARD INTERVIEW
“Successful candidates (listed @ https://airforce.mil.ng/downloads) are hereby invited to attend Year 2020 @NigAirForce Airmen/Airwomen Recruitment Selection Interview Nigerian Air Force @NigAirForce
“At the NAF Base, Kawo – Kaduna from 24 Sep – 12 Nov 2020. Candidates are to report with the following:
Originals & Photocopies of their Credentials, 2 White Vests, 2 Blue PT Shorts, One Pair of Canvas Shoes, 4 Passport Photographs, Face Masks & Hand Sanitizer.”
successful candidates have also been invited to attend the Final Selection Interview at the Nigerian Air Force Base, Kawo – Kaduna. Candidates are to report in Batches with the following:
- Originals and Photocopies of their Credentials.
- Two White vests.
- Two Blue PT Shorts.
- One Pair of Canvas Shoes.
- 4 Passport Photographs.
Below is the TABLE OF CONTENTS FOR THE Nigerian Airforce Shortlisted Candidates 2019 (Download PDF Full List)
Batch A – Sunday 9 – 15 June 2019
(1) Abia.
(2) Adamawa.
(3) Akwa Ibom.
(4) Anambra.
(5) Bauchi.
(6) Bayelsa.
(7) Benue
(8) Borno.
(9) Cross River.
- Batch B – Sunday 16 – 22 June 2019
(1) Delta.
(2) Ebonyi.
(3) Edo.
(4) Ekiti.
(5) Enugu.
(6) Gombe.
(7) Imo.
(8) Jigawa.
(9) Kaduna.
- Batch C – Sunday 23 – 29 June 2019
(1) Kano.
(2) Katsina.
(3) Kebbi.
(4) Kogi.
(5) Kwara.
(6) Lagos.
(7) Nasarawa.
(8) Niger.
(9) Ogun.
- Batch D – Sunday 30 June – 6 July 2019
(1) Ondo.
(2) Osun.
(3) Oyo.
(4) Plateau.
(5) Rivers.
(6) Sokoto.
(7) Taraba.
(8) Yobe.
(9) Zamfara.
(10) FCT.
Click here to download the list of shortlisted candidates. Download the Nigerian Airforce Shortlisted Candidates, names for the 2019 intake PDF using the Link
The table above shows the table of content and how to navigate to your state to search your name.
NIGERIA CUSTOMS BEGINS ONLINE AUCTION OF SEIZED VEHICLES, GOODS….
AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION
(07026536478) NIGERIA CUSTOM’s YEARLY AUCTION’s OF IMPOUNDED VEHICLES ARE NOW
FOR SALES,
APPROVED BY THE FEDERAL
GOVERNMENT AT A CHEAPER AND
AFFORDABLE PRICE,IF YOUR CHOICE OF CAR IS NOT LISTED BELOW, INTERESTED BUYERS
SHOULD CONTACT ME ON
(07026536478) FOR PURCHASE AND INQUIRY.!!!PLEASE NOTE!!!
THE NIGERIA CUSTOM ”REPLACEMENT AND RECRUITMENT” FORM IS OUT FOR REGISTRATION!!!
BAGS OF RICE =N10,000
KEG OF OIL=N7,500
CAR FEATURES AND PRICES BELOW
GOLF 1, 2, 3,4 ,5.=N150,000 to=N 500,000
Toyota Camry Big Daddy=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Tiny-Light=N450,000.
Toyota Avensis=N550,000.
Toyota Hilux=N1M
Toyota Avensis=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Muscle=N 600,000. & Spider=N600,000.
Toyota Avalon=N550,000
Toyota Rav4 SUV=N800,000.
Toyota Sienna=N850,000.
Toyota 4Runner=N850,000.
Toyota Tundra=N1.5M
Toyota picnic=N450,000.
Toyota Highlander=N1M.
Toyota Corolla=N550,000.
Toyota Prado=N2M
Toyota LandCruisser=N2.8M.
Toyota Yaris=N500.000.
Toyota Matrix=N450,000.
Toyota Haice Bus=N950,000
Acura MDX =N900,000.
Acura ZDX=N970,000
Acura TL=N850,000.
Honda Pilot=N800,000.
Honda Baby Boy=N650,000.
Honda End of Discusson(EOD)=N550,000.
Honda Odyssey=N800,000.
Honda Accord=N550,000.
Honda CRV=N600,000.
Honda Civic=N500,000.
Infinity Fx35=N1.7m.
Infinity Fx45=N1.2m.
Infinity Qx4=600,000.
Nissan Murano=N700,000.
Nissan Pathinder=N500,000.
Nissan Altima=N500,000.
Nissan Maxima=N450,000.
Nissan Xterra=N600,000.
Nissan Quest=450,000.
Nissan Amanda=N550,000
Lexus Rx330=N750,000.
Lexus Gx460=N1m.
Lesus Rx300= N650,000
Lexus Rx320=N680,000
Lexus Lx650=N500,000.
LexusRx350=N1.2M
LexusGx470=N850,000.
Ford Escape=N700,000.
Ford Explorer=N8500,000.
Land Rover Discovery=N1.9m.
Land Rover Freelander=N1.3
TRUCKS LIKE , VOLVO, MAN AND MERCEDES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE.!!!
, All
VEHICLES ARE IN GOOD
CONDITION, INSTALLMENTAL PAYMENT IS
ALLOWED
WE OFFER DELIVERY TO ALL
36 STATES IN NIGERIA. CONTACT ME ON (07026536478) TO PLACE AN ORDER NOW.
GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT…?
RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
RICH CONNECT PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
RICH CONNECT TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Okafor Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
07046246360
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. GOODLUCK TIMOTHY
07046246360
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
god bless naf i have pass the naf exam.
Tnk God my name is shortlisted
Paul Achu afor
111668
ondo state
I need to see my Nigeria air force result
ya allah
hi
please is the air force result out
Is it true that the NAF exam results is out?
why
[email protected]
Borno state
Please kindly notify me when the 2019 NAF exam results are out.
Is it true that the results are out
Please how true is the rumor abt naf 2019 results been out
Please kindly notify us when the examination results is out.thankS
wen is the naf result will be out for 2019
My result
I did not see my name can I go for examination pls I need an advice
my name was not on the list can i still come to the base
why