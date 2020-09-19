Nscdc shortlisted candidates 2020 – Here’s today’s News updates: Are you looking for Nscdc shortlisted candidates 2020/2021 latest news updates today? If yes, then you’ll see civil defence recruitment shortlist updates now – View full list here!
Before you proceed, kindly drop a comment below if you want us to give you updates free of charge concerning the latest updates about 2019 nscdc recruitment.
Now let’s walk you through the major things you need to know about the list of all successful applicants.
If this is your first time of applying for nscdc recruitment, then you need to kindly consider the following things when searching for names of successful candidates.
Take a good look at each of the steps and follow the guidelines appropriately.
See Latest: Nscdc News
How to Update Profile for 2020 NSCDC Recruitment (Second Phase) – 2019 / 2020 NSCDC Recruitment (Second Phase) – The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has commenced the updating of profile for all applicants, having filtered out many applicants for under-height and overage. We (HNJ) have noticed that many candidates are having difficulties login into the NSCDC Recruitment portal to complete their details.
What is NSCDC Application Number
- The NSCDC Application Number gives candidates access to successful login and update their profile and also check if they have shortlisted.
- Please note: The reference number on the acknowledgement slip you printed after successful submission of your application during the last recruitment exercise held in August 2019, is the same as your APPLICATION NUMBER. Example of what the Application Number should look like: NSCDC-2019-Unique Number, e.g NSCDC-2019-2000589.
Steps on How to Successfully Update Your NSCDC Profile
- Step 1 – Log onto the NSCDC Recruitment Portal: www.cdfipb.careers
- Step 2 – Enter your Email address in the first column, and your Unique application number / reference number in the second column.
- Step 3 – Proceed to Sign in and you will be able to view your profile.
- After a successful login, you will be able to see the relevant information that needed to be updated such as:
- NYSC discharge certificate number and year acquired
- O’level and year acquired
- And other relevant updates.
Note: Failure to complete these updates, will lead to automatic disqualification. All applicants who have their correct details but can’t log in due to the Error Message on the Portal are to exercise patience. The NSCDC portal will close on the 19th of March, 2020.
When will Nscdc 2019 Recruitment Shortlisted candidates be released?
The specific date when the list will come out is not yet made known to the general public.
You should kindly note that nscdc shortlisted candidates names will be officially published as pdf via their official recruitment portal.
Don’t allow anyone to trick you and collect your hard earned money in the name of giving you slots. The civil defence shortlist is strictly by merit.
You can check out other latest jobs updates in Nigeria Here.
See Also: Civil Defence Shortlisted Candidates
Is Nscdc shortlisted candidate’s 2019 successful name on PDF?
If the final list get released, it will likely come out in a pdf format. You can either view your name online or download the shortlisted candidates’ names in pdf format.
The shortlist will be visible to all, this means that anyone who applied for nscdc jobs online can see the list.
Don’t allow fraudulent Nigerians to mislead you collect your hard earned money.
See Also: NSCDC Salary Structure
If you need steady up to date information concerning 2019 nscdc shortlisted candidates online, then drop a comment below.
Share this information now with your friend to get instant updates once the list get released officially on nscdc portal.
We will update you immediately the recruitment list is out.
Remember that nscdc shortlisted candidates list is going to come out for everyone to see. Don’t pay anyone to get listed, thanks.
please kindly update me
Please update me when the list is out
Update me with the latest news pls.
Notify me please on every new update
Pls inform me on any update
AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION
(07026536478) NIGERIA CUSTOM’s YEARLY AUCTION’s OF IMPOUNDED VEHICLES ARE NOW
FOR SALES,
APPROVED BY THE FEDERAL
GOVERNMENT AT A CHEAPER AND
AFFORDABLE PRICE,IF YOUR CHOICE OF CAR IS NOT LISTED BELOW, INTERESTED BUYERS
SHOULD CONTACT ME ON
(07026536478) FOR PURCHASE AND INQUIRY.!!!PLEASE NOTE!!!
THE NIGERIA CUSTOM ”REPLACEMENT AND RECRUITMENT” FORM IS OUT FOR REGISTRATION!!!
BAGS OF RICE =N10,000
KEG OF OIL=N7,500
CAR FEATURES AND PRICES BELOW
GOLF 1, 2, 3,4 ,5.=N150,000 to=N 500,000
Toyota Camry Big Daddy=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Tiny-Light=N450,000.
Toyota Avensis=N550,000.
Toyota Hilux=N1M
Toyota Avensis=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Muscle=N 600,000. & Spider=N600,000.
Toyota Avalon=N550,000
Toyota Rav4 SUV=N800,000.
Toyota Sienna=N850,000.
Toyota 4Runner=N850,000.
Toyota Tundra=N1.5M
Toyota picnic=N450,000.
Toyota Highlander=N1M.
Toyota Corolla=N550,000.
Toyota Prado=N2M
Toyota LandCruisser=N2.8M.
Toyota Yaris=N500.000.
Toyota Matrix=N450,000.
Toyota Haice Bus=N950,000
Acura MDX =N900,000.
Acura ZDX=N970,000
Acura TL=N850,000.
Honda Pilot=N800,000.
Honda Baby Boy=N650,000.
Honda End of Discusson(EOD)=N550,000.
Honda Odyssey=N800,000.
Honda Accord=N550,000.
Honda CRV=N600,000.
Honda Civic=N500,000.
Infinity Fx35=N1.7m.
Infinity Qx4=600,000.
Nissan Murano=N700,000.
Nissan Pathinder=N500,000.
Nissan Altima=N500,000.
Nissan Maxima=N450,000.
Nissan Xterra=N600,000.
Nissan Quest=450,000.
Nissan Amanda=N550,000
Lexus Rx330=N750,000.
Lexus Gx460=N1m.
Lesus Rx300= N650,000
Lexus Rx320=N680,000
Lexus Lx650=N500,000.
LexusRx350=N1.2M
LexusGx470=N850,000.
Ford Escape=N700,000.
Ford Explorer=N8500,000.
Land Rover Discovery=N1.9m.
Land Rover Freelander=N1.3
TRUCKS LIKE , VOLVO, MAN AND MERCEDES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE.!!!
, All
VEHICLES ARE IN GOOD
CONDITION, INSTALLMENTAL PAYMENT IS
ALLOWED
WE OFFER DELIVERY TO ALL
36 STATES IN NIGERIA. CONTACT ME ON (07026536478) TO PLACE AN ORDER NOW.
please keep me updated when civil defend list and screening date location n time is out. tanks
Thanks for this information.
Please notify me if there is an update.
LAVITA RICCA INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT*
♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️
♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️
*NO MORE EXCUSES*
1. I don’t have money
2. I can’t talk to people
3. I don’t do stuff like this
4. I’m too Busy
Your excuses may be legit but they won’t improve your Life.
• *Lavita Ricca Investment is Fully Registered with with FGN. with RC NO 1582489( For those Who Think Lavita Ricca is Not Registered)* *Contact Administrator Management Mrs. ELIZABETH TINA On *(09036369810)
*Lavita Ricca Investment is a platform network that deal with investing of money just within 45 minutes you will get back your money double*
?phone=+2349036369810
*Lavita Ricca PACKAGE’S*
*N20,000====N40,000*
*N40,000====N80,000*
*N50,000====N100,000*
*N100,000====N200,000*
*N200,000 ====N400,000*
*N400,000====N800,000*
*======== = = ========*
*I know you are skeptical about this because of the negative experience a lot of issues as regards scamming in the MMM. I assure you 101% that you won’t lose your money this is because I know the risk of this profit oriented business and I know how to avoid them using my trading skills and signals to make only wins and no losses.*
*Are u a worker?*
￼ *Are u a student looking for your school fees? Are u a woman looking for money to pay your children school fees?*
￼ *Are u jobless and u need where u can make source of income?*
￼ *Lavita Ricca Investment is here for you! With a little amount u can earn and make more more source of income without any problems*
￼ *Lavita Ricca Investment is a platform network that deal with investing of money just within 45mins you will get back your money double*
*Thank you for your time you can click on the link below to get started, please only serious minded people are expected to message the administrator.🙏..
notify me the date of the second phase of screening will commence
Hello Friends
My name is Chinasa Agu from Imo State i just want to inform you all that I have checked my name on the shortlisted board and if you’re having problem checking your own or you neeed help into the following Institution:
∆ Immigration
∆ Navy
∆ Airforce
∆ Army
∆ NDA
Kindly contact Maj Gen Paul Dauke on his cell phone number below he will give all the details you need and can also help you gain addmmission without stressed his is 100% sure….Goodluck
Cell Phone Number:+2348067726869
419
Please inform me if there is an update
Thanks for the information, I really appreciate you.
Notifying me when the lis is out please
Thank you very much for this information. Pls keep us updated.
update me when the list is out
I am Mr Henry Ajala, a certified and legitimate loan lender, I give out loans to serious individuals who are interested in securing a loan, the minimum we give out as loan is $25,000 while the maximum is $5,000,000. 00 at a rate of 3% interest, with a duration of 2 to 20 years.Please kindly provide the below information in order for us to proceed and i shall revert back with more details upon your next email with the below information. [email protected]
NAME:
AGE:
ADDRESS:
COUNTRY:
CONTACT PHONE NUMBER:
OCCUPATION:
LOAN AMOUNT:
DURATION OF LOAN:
sincerely yours,
Henry Ajala
Please notify me when the list is out
Please update me once shortlisted name is out
HELLO, GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT…?
LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
LAVITA PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
LAVITA TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
09068834101
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. FUMI BLESSING
09068834101
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
Please notify me if civil defence short list is out
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
+2349036369810
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ?..
U people are doing a good job must especially in area of conflict resolution.keep it up. I pray that our dear president will recommend you Boss for a second term as C G nscds.keep me updated please.
Please notify me when the list is out
Notify me when its out thanks
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ? ? ?
Good job notify me please
Please notified when the list is out, thank you.
Hello good afternoon NSCDC officer’s I have a question ? during my application The cyber man Make a mistake. He applied position of nurse for me instant of assistant inspector which is level 06. And I have already updated my profile.my questions is possible to change it during screening or not I’m so worry about it please clarify my mind thanks may Allah make us all amount the officers Ameen
I will be happy to see all the names apply for the job.
Please update me when the list is out
Thanks for the information! Please keep us posted
Inform me plz when the shortlist is out plz
Pls I lost my phone so I was not able to login into my email account to cheak the lestet news. Pls I want to change my email and I don’t no how to do it From [email protected] . com To [email protected] com . thanks and pls let me no when the list is out
Pls alert me when the list is out
Please, keep me updated
[email protected]
Alert me when the list is out
Please keep me updated on civil defence latest news.
Please, keep me updated
[email protected]
Alert me when the list is out
Pls notified me when shortlist is out
Thanks for the information, one love one Nigeria.
Keep me posted
pleace le
t me know when shortlist is out
Pls notified me when shortlist is out
Please keep me updated on civil defence latest news.
pls when the list is out send information through my email [email protected]
peter
pls when the name is out alert me
Enyuma peter eje
pls if name is out alert me
Thanks for the information, one love one Nigeria.
Keep me posted
pleace le
t me know when shortlist is out
pls when the list is out send information through my email [email protected]
peter
pls when the name is out alert me
Enyuma peter eje
pls if name is out alert me
Please alert me
[email protected]
Please alert me
[email protected]