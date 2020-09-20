Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigerian Airforce Shortlist 2020 PDF List – Interview Locations & Dates: The Nigerian Airforce Shortlisted Candidates LIST IS OUT. Here is how to check if you have been shortlisted for the recent Nigerian Air Force Airmen/Airwomen Recruitment Selection Interview. However, you can DOWNLOAD the 2020 NAF shortlisted names in PDF – View updated full list here!

The Chief of Air Staff has given approval for the release of the Selection Interview and authenticated list of successful candidates who participated in the ongoing recruitment exercise into the Nigerian Air Force Airmen/Airwomen.

Candidates who applied for the Nigerian Air Force Airmen/Airwomen Recruitment are required to check their mail daily for essential information. and to know if you have been shortlisted for the NAF Recruitment Shortlisted 2020 Candidates List.

NAF List of Successful Candidates 2020/2021

Checking and Downloading the Nigerian AirForce shortlisted candidates PDF file is easy, so far you have either a computer or an Android device with a data connection.

Visit the official portal of Nigerian Air Force Shortlist at https://airforce.mil.ng/downloads Scroll down to see the list of Available downloads (Based on your Year of Application Click on Download to download the full List Once Fully downloaded, Press ‘Ctrl+F’ on your System to Search your name Type in your name and press Enter to search.

The Nigerian Air Force list has been graded based on the 15 State Zones across the federation. You are to make adequate preparation for the upcoming exams by getting familiar with the Nigerian Air Force.

This is applicable to Batch A, Batch B or Batch C as applicable.

Items Needed for Nigerian Air Force Shortlisted Screening Exercise

Congratulations to you if you got shortlisted but it’s important you know that going for Screening without some particular items might hinder and put all your daily effort of joining the force at risk.

Below are some of the items you are required to come along with during the Nigerian Air Force Screening Exercise.

Medical Reports

Attestation Forms duly signed

Local Government Certificate

Original Credentials used during the online Application

2 Passport photographs (recent)

Birth Certificate/Age Declaration

Academic Certificates

Parental Consent

Aptitude Writing Materials

NAF Screening Location & Final List.

This will be taking place at the NAF Base in Kawo, Kaduna between Thursday September 24th, 2020 to Monday November 12th, 2020.

It is expedient for all candidates to report with the listed items:

Credentials: Originals & Photocopies

Originals & Photocopies Vest: 2 White Vests

2 White Vests Shorts: 2 Blue PT Shorts

2 Blue PT Shorts Canvas: A pair of Canvas Shoes

A pair of Canvas Shoes Other Items: Passport Photographs (4pcs), Hand Sanitizer, Face Mast & writing materials

NB: All candidates are to maintain and observe all COVID-19 distancing protocol once on ground.

Nigerian Airforce 2020 Shortlist Batch Screening and Date

The Candidates are required to report in Batches as indicated below:

Batch A – Thursday 24 – 30 September 2020

(1) Abia

(2) Benue

(3) Ekiti

(4) Kano

(5) Nasarawa

(6) Plateau

Batch B – Thursday 1 – 7 October 2020

(1) Adamawa

(2) Borno

(3) Enugu

(4) Katsina

(5) Niger

(6) Rivers

Batch C – Thursday 8 – 14 October 2020

(1) Akwa Ibom

(2) Cross River

(3) Gombe

(4) Kebbi

(5) Ogun

(6) Sokoto

Batch D – Thursday 15 – 21 October 2020

(1) Anambra

(2) Delta

(3) Imo

(4) Kogi

(5) Ondo

(6) Taraba

Batch E – Thursday 22 – 28 October 2020

(1) Bauchi

(2) Ebonyi

(3) Jigawa

(4) Kwara

(5) Osun

(6) Yobe

Batch F – Thursday 29 October – 5 November 2020

(1) Bayelsa

(2) Edo

(3) Kaduna

(4) Lagos

(5) Oyo

(6) Zamfara

(7) FCT

Note: Face masks are to be worn and other COVID-19 preventive measures are to be strictly observed throughout the exercise.

NAF Shortlisted Candidates Salary Structure

The salary structure of all those that applied for 2019/2020 is pegged at N180,000 monthly for a Pilot Officer.

The above figure could total to N2,160,000 annually excluding other remuneration depending on rank and academic qualification cum federal grading structure.